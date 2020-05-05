Elon Musk offers a look at the first filthy son

WENN / Andres Otero

After confirming the birth of their baby, the founder of Tesla and Space X jokes that he and his singing girlfriend have chosen to call the baby & # 39; X C A-12 Musk & # 39 ;.

Grimes She is the mother of a baby, her first child with tech tycoon Elon Musk, who shared the first images of the baby on social media on Monday night (May 4).

The 32-year-old singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, was "fine" after birth, according to her boyfriend, the founder of Tesla and Space X, who returned to Twitter later to debut the newborn.

After a fan commented that a photo of Elon and the baby would "break the Internet," the 48-year-old man happily forced himself, posting a snap of himself cradling the baby, who was wrapped in a pink and blue blanket.

Elon Musk shared a photo of him holding his newborn baby.

Then she shared a close-up of her son's face, with a tattoo filter applied. When someone said they liked the filter, Elon replied, "Thanks 🙂 Never too young for a little ink haha."

He also shared a close-up photo of the baby.

The baby's name has yet to be revealed, but Elon had previously tweeted, apparently jokingly, that he and Grimes had chosen to call their son "X C A-12 Musk".

While the baby is Grimes' first child, Elon is no stranger to the world of parenting. He shares five children with Canadian ex-wife author Justine Wilson, and also tragically lost another son, her first child, just 10 weeks away from SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome).