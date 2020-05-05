Elon Musk confirms that he and Grimes are officially parents after she gives birth!

Elon Musk and Grimes are officially parents together! It seems that the singer has given birth to a healthy and happy baby.

As you know, the two have been in a relationship for about two years, and Grimes has also been causing the pregnancy for months.

But yesterday, the Tesla CEO turned to his Twitter to confirm that the newborn is here!

The tweet was simple and to the point, and said, "Mom and baby are fine," but at least it was enough to reveal the birth and the fact that they are both doing great.

However, Musk did not share more details about the newborn, such as sex and name.

Before she gave birth, Grimes had been joking with her fans about the pregnancy, sharing pictures of babies and much more.

One of those photos showed a retouched baby on his tummy.

However, this was not out of the ordinary for the musician, as he is known for the avant-garde ways in which he posed and edited his photos.

He also mentioned the pregnancy in response to a fanatic's comment, telling the follower that "being knocked out is a state of being very wild and warrior."

In January, he once again posted a photo of his hair combed with long orange braids and an open blazer that allowed his growing abdomen to be seen.

Apparently it had only been a few months at the time, but it still cradled her belly in the picture, drawing even more attention.

In other words, although she may never have said, using actual words, that she is pregnant with Elon Musk, as they were dating at the time, they all took over!

The two reportedly joined for the first time on social media through a prank about AI, which is all the rage!

Congratulations Grimes and Elon on the baby!



