Elon Musk and his wife celebrate a new baby with a creative name – Up News Info Detroit

Elon Musk's newborn may have the strangest name you've ever heard.

That's not an American Eagle Outfitters coupon code for pre-worn jeans, as a fan suggested. No, that's what Tesla's TSLA is called, + 0.92% Elon Musk, assuming he's not kidding, gave the newborn that he and his girlfriend Grimes just welcomed into the world.

"Mom and baby are fine," Musk told his fans in a tweet, adding another showing a freshly wrapped "X Æ A-12,quot; marked with tattoos on his face. "Never too young for a little ink," he wrote:

