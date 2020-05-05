Eli Manning did not expect Tom Brady to leave the Patriots

Eli Manning was shocked to see his former Super Bowl rival Tom Brady join the Buccaneers. Manning also feels that his quarterback will have a difficult adjustment task during an unusual offseason.

Manning has had the opportunity to observe a dramatic period of free agency in his position since he retired from the Giants late last season. The man he beat in two Super Bowls, Brady chose to leave the Patriots after 20 years, nine AFC championships and six Vince Lombardi trophies.

Manning was surprised that Brady parted ways with New England coach Bill Belichick.

"I was surprised," Manning said of Brady's transfer to SiriusXM NFL Radio. "So successful and still succeeding and playing at a high level and making the playoffs and everything he's done there in New England, (I'm surprised) that there is a way out.

Brady's adaptation to life with the Bucs has been made more difficult by the coronavirus that affects offseason activities, Manning noted.

"I think it is going to be difficult for him, just the fact that he can't do everything he wants to do with the team and prepare," Manning said. "It will be interesting how everything unfolds: how quickly you can adapt to a new organization, new players and a new offense, all those new things, especially with the limited time you will have to be with them."

He hopes that the quality of the Bucs' receivers can at least somehow ease the transition for the 42-year-old.

"When you have talented receivers, it's easier to be on the same page because they're opening up," said Manning. Tampa Bay's receiving corps is led by catchers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and tight ends O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and their old Brady teammate Rob Gronkowski.

One of the other major quarterback stories this offseason emerged in last month's NFL Draft, when the Packers controversially traded to select Utah State's Jordan Love in the first round. Now love is supposed to be the successor to franchise icon Aaron Rodgers.

Manning is certain that Rodgers, who had previously spoken of his desire to end his career at Green Bay at age 40, would not have liked the move.

"It was a little bit of deja vu and a little bit of how it happened with Brett Favre," Manning said. "When Aaron Rodgers was drafted for Green Bay, they obviously didn't change, but they took a quarterback in the first round when Favre was still playing well and had years of play left."

"I'm sure Brett didn't really like it to happen and I'm sure Aaron didn't like it that much, especially after going 13-3 and playing good football."