Electronic cigarette: researchers develop a device that tracks the habits of electronic cigarettes to help reduce use – Latest news

In order to provide important research information on when and where people vape, how deeply they inhale, and how much nicotine they consume, the researchers have developed a new device that connects to e-cigarettes to discreetly monitor inhalations.

The first device of its kind, which can be easily connected to all kinds of e-cigarettes and other nicotine delivery kits, can help fill gaps in knowledge about vaping that could help users reduce it, the researchers said. from Cornell Tech who developed the tool.

"We wanted to find a way to map how people use e-cigarettes to determine what the triggers are," said Alexander Adams, a PhD student in information science at Cornell Tech and first author of "PuffPacket: A Platform to Discreetly Track the Fine-grained consumption patterns of electronic cigarette users. " The lead author is Tanzeem Choudhury, a professor at the Jacobs Technion-Cornell Institute at Cornell Tech.

The popularity of electronic cigarettes, touted as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes, has skyrocketed in recent years, especially among young people. Estimated annual sales of e-cigarettes increased from $ 1.5 billion in 2014 to $ 3.6 billion in 2018, according to the newspaper. From 2017 to 2018, usage increased by 78% among high school students and 48% among high school students.

Using the PuffPacket could help vapers monitor their own nicotine intake, harder to track than for traditional cigarette smokers, who can easily tell how much they have smoked by seeing a lit cigarette or seeing how many are left in a pack. The device could help researchers better understand the many forces that affect drug cravings and addictive behavior, as well as create interventions to help people quit smoking.

The researchers developed three versions of the PuffPacket with a range of attributes, such as ease of connection and long battery life. The device uses the signals from electronic cigarettes, as well as Bluetooth technology, to track the intensity, duration and frequency of inhalations. The data is then transmitted to a smartphone, which captures location, time, and activity, such as walking, standing, or driving, to help identify what circumstances might be causing people to vape.

"Obtaining these correlations between time of day, place, and activity is important for understanding addiction," said Adams. "Research has shown that if you can keep people out of the way of their normal habits, you can interrupt them. It creates opportunities for moments of intervention."

For example, if someone skips or delays the first morning vaporizer, which is shown to be critical of cigarette use to determine if they will smoke less during the day, an app might send an encouraging message.

The researchers wanted the PuffPacket to be as inexpensive and user-friendly as possible. Its direct attachment to vaping devices and its synchronization with cell phones is expected to produce more accurate results than methods that require people to record their vaping habits manually. When activated by inhalation, the electrical signal from e-cigarettes "wakes up,quot; the PuffPacket, allowing you to save battery power when not in use.

The researchers released open-source designs for the device, to make it easier for anyone studying vaping to adapt PuffPacket for their own experiments.

