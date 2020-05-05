Elderly inmate beaten to death at Vacaville Prison Medical Center; Cellmate charged – Up News Info San Francisco

VACAVILLE (Up News Info SF) – An elderly inmate serving a life sentence for second-degree murder was apparently beaten to death inside his cell at the California Medical Center prison in Vacaville, and his cellmate was charged with the murder.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said Tuc X. Tran, 75, was found insensitive in his cell with multiple head and face injuries on April 30 by an officer. of corrections that made an inmate count.

The officer immediately requested additional medical and personal response, suspecting that Tran was attacked by his cellmate, James A. Norton, 39, the CDCR said.

Norton was restrained and removed from the cell, and staff began taking life-saving measures in Tran. He was transferred to prison classification and treatment, but succumbed to his injuries, the CDCR said.

Tran was received from Riverside County in 2015 after being sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder, while Norton was received from Mendocino County last November after being sentenced to two years causing a fire. on forest land, the CDCR said.

Norton was placed in Administrative Segregation housing and the CDCR Investigative Services Unit was sent to prison to preserve evidence at the crime scene.