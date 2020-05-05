El Salvador's millennial president promised a new era. Then came the repression.

MEXICO CITY – Salvadorans took a risk when they elected the president of Nayib Bukele: he was a strange politician, a millennium who had primarily run his campaign on social media and offered few concrete details on how he would govern.
Still, voters in El Salvador took him to the presidency, hoping for a change that would improve lives in a country that was long hobbled by corruption, poverty, and some of the highest murder rates in the world. .
However, his actions in recent months have left many Salvadorans – lawyers, business leaders, human rights defenders, journalists, and others – fear that Bukele is backing down into the kind of authoritarian leadership the country waged in a civil war. .
In February, Bukele brought soldiers to Congress to intimidate lawmakers into passing a bill. The following month, he pushed aside orders from the Supreme Court to stop using the military to arrest quarantine violators. Later, he advocated the use of deadly force in an offensive against criminal gangs that increase the murder rate in the country.
"The president trusts the army and the police more, and those forces are once again playing a repressive role," said Luis Coto, a priest who heads a 15,000-member parish in the center of the country. "We are taking a step back, going back to the time of war."
The election of Mr. Bukele, 38, swept away the two political parties that had alternated in power since the end of El Salvador's brutal civil war in the 1990s. When he declared victory, wearing jeans and A leather jacket, Bukele said the country had "turned the page,quot; in the post-war era.
The majority of the population, tired of violence, continues to support it with high approval ratings. Mr. Bukele's office declined to comment for this article.
But his recent actions have shaken the country's fragile democracy.
When the legislature was slow to approve additional funding for the military in February, Bukele brought armed soldiers and police into the halls of Congress to pressure them to act. The move sparked a constitutional crisis and revived memories of the military dictatorships that had ruled the country for nearly half a century.
The following month, he dispatched the army to the streets to enforce one of the region's strictest blockades to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Soldiers and police have locked thousands of people in containment centers for breaking the quarantine, keeping them on the premises for weeks. The Supreme Court ruled that the arrests were unconstitutional and ordered Mr. Bukele to end them, but he refused.
"Five people will not decide the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Salvadorans," Bukele said on Twitter of the judges' ruling. "The court does not have the power to implement or eliminate public health measures."
Then, in April, a wave of murders tore the relative peace that had prevailed since the pandemic struck and questioned one of Bukele's accomplishments: reducing violence.
In response, he authorized the police and the army to kill gang members if necessary, tweeting"The use of lethal force is authorized in self-defense or in defense of the life of Salvadorans."
The president's office also publicized a series of measures aimed at punishing jailed gang members, posting photos showing their harsh treatment at the hands of the security forces.
One image showed hundreds of prisoners huddled on the ground, their shaved heads pressed against each other's bare backs, as guards hovered over them with semi-automatic weapons. The scene suggested little regard for the rules of social distancing that the state is rigidly applying elsewhere.
"There is a humiliation in having all of them half-naked, forced to touch themselves in public view," said José Miguel Cruz, an expert on Salvadoran organized crime at Florida International University.
Mr. Bukele announced that he would place the rival gang members in the same cell and seal the cells with sheets of welded metal. "They will be inside, in the dark, with their friends from the other gang," he tweeted.
Reversing the policy of keeping gang members separate sends a clear message, according to Salvadoran security experts. "It is an invitation for them to kill each other," Cruz said.
Salvadoran lawyers, business groups and prominent think tanks have condemned the president's actions. Many in the local and international human rights community warned that Mr. Bukele was sliding toward dictatorship. Two top Democrats on the United States House Foreign Affairs Committee wrote a letter to the Salvadoran President condemning the "unnecessarily degrading,quot; images of the country's prisons.
"People who praised and trusted him in the past are now realizing that we are facing an authoritarian, irresponsible and immature president who could cause irreparable harm to the country," said Celia Medrano, a Salvadoran activist from the group of human rights. Cristosal
The Trump administration has remained silent. in a At a recent press conference, Michael Kozak, acting assistant secretary in charge of the Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs at the State Department, said Bukele's challenge to the Supreme Court amounted to "differences of opinion on the best way to handling the problems of quarantine and social distancing. " in the country "and praised the,quot; extremely high popularity ratings "of the president.
In Cojutepeque, a city that has long been a bastion of right-wing sentiment, many residents say they are happy with the way the government treats organized criminals.
"Families have been hit by violence," said Mr. Coto, who runs a parish in the city. "People say,quot; sure, kill them if you want "."
Coto, 69, said his parishioners were fed up with the two parties that held the presidency for decades, embezzled money and failed to make the country safer. Three of the country's past presidents have been accused of corruption, and one of them received a 10-year prison sentence.
The priest said that the people of the city trust Mr. Bukele, who started his own party, New Ideas, and followed the motto: "There is enough money when no one steals it." It does not hurt that the government has given $ 300 to families affected by the pandemic and has delivered free food in poor cities like Cojutepeque.
"He has the messianic personality of a savior, in a situation where about half the population is poor," said Coto. "They are not going to criticize the government's repression."
Still, the constant presence of armed soldiers has disturbed the city, Coto said. One Sunday in late March, he and another priest took a woman home after mass. On their return, a group of military officers detained them, interrogated them, and threatened to arrest them for violating the quarantine.
"We were full of fear because we thought they were going to take us to a containment center," said Mr. Coto. "He was trying to explain, but they had their weapons."
The soldiers finally released them with a warning. The priest has not left the church since then.
Gene Palumbo contributed reporting from San Salvador, El Salvador.
