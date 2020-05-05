Eight new test sites to open throughout Riverside County – Up News Info Los Angeles

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – Eight new COVID-19 test sites will open Wednesday in Riverside County. State-funded sites will give the county the ability to screen 1,000 more people per day.

The tests are free to all Riverside County residents, regardless of symptoms. OptumServe, a private company, will administer the tests.

The following locations will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. at 7 p.m.

– Mead Valley Senior Center, 21091 Rider St., Suite 102, Perris

– Moses Schaffer Community Center, 21565 Steele Peak, Perris

– Jurupa Valley Fleet Center, 5293 Mission Boulevard, Riverside

– Nellie Weaver Hall, 3737 Crestview, Norco

– Mecca Boys and Girls Club, 91391 66th Ave.

These locations will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. at 7 p.m.

– Lozano Community Center, 12-800 West Arroyo, Desert Hot Springs

– Valle Vista Community Center, 43935 E. Acacia Ave., Hemet

– Noble Creek Community Center, 390 W. Oak Valley Parkway, Beaumont

The four access test sites in Perris, Indio, Riverside and Lake Elsinore, which are run by county public health officials, remain operational.

“One of our key initiatives is to screen as many people as possible, and these new sites, combined with testing we've already been able to complete through our county-run locations, will provide a good measure of what's happening with the spread. of coronavirus, "said Kim Saruwatari, director of the University of Riverside Health System – Public Health.

All test sites run by appointment only. Those who wish to take the test can register online.

On Monday, Riverside County reported 4,534 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 181 virus-related deaths. So far, 56,251 Riverside County residents (approximately 2% of the county's population) have been evaluated.

