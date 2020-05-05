Eight great sites offering online classes: Coursera, edX and more

If you've already streamed your favorite series for the third time and stumbled upon your latest game, what should you do while taking refuge at home? Well, maybe you will acquire a new skill or hobby by taking a class.

There are a plethora of courses available online, from coding to history to languages, and many different resources to choose from. Below, we list some of the top sites where you can find classes online, some that you can attend in real time, and some that you can access whenever you want.

While many of these websites charge fees for specific memberships or classes, we have indicated which ones also offer free courses.

Code Academy offers courses in computer science, data science and web development. You can enroll in the free plan, which gives you access to 25 courses, or you can opt for the Pro level for $ 19.99 a month, which comes with 65 courses, as well as exercises, quizzes, and projects. Signing up for the Pro subscription also gives you access to Code Academy "routes,quot;, sequences of classes that can help you prepare for a specific career or learn a specific skill.

Sample courses: Introduction to HTML; Make a website; Learn SQL

Coursera is one of the best-known platforms for online classes, and its catalog is so extensive that you could even complete a title on the site. It houses courses from institutions and organizations, including Google, Stanford and, more recently, MoMA on a wide range of subjects. You can join Coursera for free and you can audit many of the classes for free, but you will have to pay if you want a course certificate, to submit assignments or to get grades. Some courses have a one-time fee, or you may pay a monthly subscription fee to access a related set of courses, called "Specialization." You can also pay an annual subscription fee for Coursera Plus, which gives you access and allows you to earn certificates for most Coursera classes. (Here is a complete list).

Sample courses: Yale Wellness Science; Stanford machine learning; MoMA seeing through photographs

edX was founded by Harvard and MIT, and partners with other universities, including Berkeley, Brown, and Cornell, to provide online courses. The site has a wide variety of classes, including subjects ranging from data science to arts and humanities. Most courses are available for free, but you will typically have to pay between $ 50 and $ 300 to submit assignments for feedback and receive a certificate.

Sample courses: Berkeley Science of Happiness; NYU Computer and Programming Basics; The modern masterpieces of Harvard world literature

If you really want to take a Harvard course, the university lists its courses online on its website. (These listings link to edX, which is where the class can take). Harvard offers courses on a variety of subjects; Classes range from two to more than 12 weeks. The site allows you to easily filter the results to find free courses. Paid courses cost between $ 30 and more than $ 3,000, and if you want a certificate that shows you have completed a free course, it will cost extra. (The ones we saw ranged from $ 49 to $ 169).

Sample courses: Informatic introduction; Religion, conflict and peace; Science and cuisine: from haute cuisine to the science of soft matter

Kadenze offers courses in art and technology, from graphic design to media career preparation and instrument learning. While some of these courses are created by Kadenze, others come from institutions such as the Maryland Institute College of Art, Berklee College of Music, Stanford, and Columbia. You can sign up for a free subscription, which allows you to enroll in courses, but you can't submit assignments or receive college credit. To access additional course content, submit assignments, and receive grades, you can enroll in the Premium plan, which costs $ 20 per month. To earn credit for the course, you must pay $ 300 per credit in addition to the monthly subscription fee.

Sample courses: Gender, race and technology; Careers in media technology; Beginner Guitar

Khan Academy is a non-profit organization designed as a resource to support students from preschool through high school, and offers all of its courses for free. It includes courses in mathematics, science and engineering, as well as arts and humanities. It offers some courses that may be useful to people who are no longer students, such as career counseling, entrepreneurship, personal finance, and preparation for the MCAT and LSAT exams.

Sample courses: Navigate your career; Algorithms; Statistics and probability

Like Kadenze, Skillshare offers courses primarily in the arts, with classes in animation, music, photography, and creative writing, but also offers instruction in business, technology, and marketing. Its course catalog is intended to encourage creativity and help people develop creative skills in their careers. Skillshare has several courses available for free, but to access the full course catalog, you must pay a premium membership of $ 19 a month or $ 99 a year.

Sample courses: How to make a podcast; Building your independent business; Demystifying graphic design

Udemy has a collection of 100,000 courses available, most of which tend to focus on your career, with topics like finance and accounting, office productivity, scheduling, and marketing. However, Udemy also offers courses on topics such as music, lifestyle, personal development, and health and fitness. Although most Udemy courses have an associated fee, you can filter your results to see the courses that Udemy offers for free; however, you will not obtain a certificate or communicate with the instructor as you would in a paid course.

Sample courses: Best practices for working remotely; Starting to play the guitar; Free Digital Marketing Basic Course