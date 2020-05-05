Eastbound Highway 60 reopens after fatal shootings involving officers in Monterey Park – Up News Info Los Angeles

MONTEREY PARK (CBSLA) – Highway 60 reopened early Tuesday morning, hours after a fatal shooting involving an officer in Monterey Park.

The shooting occurred around 8:20 p.m. on Highway 60 east west of Paramount Avenue. The eastbound lanes were closed during the investigation.

(credit: Up News Info)

A CHP officer had detained the driver for a traffic violation in the middle lanes. When the male driver failed to comply with commands, an officer opened fire, authorities said.

It is unclear why the traffic stop did not take place on the shoulder of the nearest exit.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been revealed.

No officer was injured in the shooting.

