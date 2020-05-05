ean Smart to star in HBO series Max Dark Comedy from io Broad City trio – Up News Info

HBO Max has given an order from the 10-episode series to a single-camera comedy starring Jean Smart of Wide city alumni Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky.

The Universal TV project, executive produced by The good place Creator Mike Schur originally received a pilot order in late January. The pilot was in the midst of casting and had just secured Smart as the leader when the entire Hollywood production closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The scripts were already being written and, based on the robustness of the scripts and Smart's cast, HBO Max decided to give the project a serial order. It is a path that other networks and platforms are also taking in the middle of the closure, as they try to get more content in the pipeline for when filming can resume.

Written by Downs, Aniello, who also directs, and Statsky, Untitled Aniello's comedy, Downs, Statsky revolves around an obscure mentoring formed between two women of different generations: a Las Vegas diva, played by Smart, and a titled outcast. -age. The comedy is from Fremulon and Universal TV from Schur, where Schur and Statsky are in general agreement.

“When this dream team came to us, we took the opportunity to develop this project, which features two complex female characters working in comedy and facing the professional and personal challenges that come with it. When Jean Smart came on board, we were even more delighted to move on, ”said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. "We are excited to be working with this winning talent mix and are confident that the show will perfectly fit our strong list of HBO Max Originals."

Downs and Aniello are executive producers through their Paulilu banner alongside Statsky and Schur through Fremulon, David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment and Morgan Sackett (The good place) Universal TV, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, is the studio.

"I am very excited to do this show with our amazing partners on HBO Max and Universal TV, and it is a dream to write for the incomparable Jean Smart," said Downs. “It is an honor and a privilege to create and represent complex female characters. For far too long, male voices dominated the space, both on and off-screen, and luckily that has finally changed. I'm sure Lucia and Jen agree, but unfortunately they just gave us a lot of room for a quote. Sorry girls!

Downs was an executive writer / producer and co-star on Wide city, which aired for five seasons on Comedy Central. He is a consulting producer at Comedy Central. The other two. He also co-wrote, produced and starred opposite Scarlett Johanssen in the feature film. Difficult night and currently guest stars at Apple Little america

Aniello was a writer / executive producer and director of Wide city. She directs and is an executive producer at the next Babysitting Club on Netflix He directed the pilot of the Comedy Central comedy series. Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.

Statsky was co-executive producer on Wide city. Statsky served as co-executive producer on NBC The good place, created and executed by Schur. Statsky's writing credits also include NBC Parks and Recreation, Netflix Lady dynamiteand Amazon Forever.

The three-time Emmy Smart winner is also set to star in another series for HBO Max, Superintelligence with Melissa McCarthy, and she will also be seen in Easttown mare alongside Kate Winslet for HBO. Her other credits include HBO. Watchers, FX & # 39; s Fargo and A simple favor.

Smart is represented by WME and Untitled Entertainment; Downs and Aniello are represented by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment; and Statsky is represented by Mosaic.