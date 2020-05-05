Dylan McDermott on Netflix & # 39; Hollywood & # 39; and Ryan Murphy – Up News Info Los Angeles

Dylan McDermott has had many different chapters in his career.

The actor has starred in a hit television show on "The Practice," and worked with actors like Julia Roberts and Sally Field on "Steel Magnolias,quot; and Clint Eastwood and John Malkovich on "In The Line Of Fire." McDermott is one of the stars of Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series called "Hollywood,quot;. The show takes place in a post-WWII era where aspiring actors and directors will do whatever it takes to make their dreams come true.

"When Ryan Murphy asks me to do something, I'm always there," McDermott said in an interview with Up News Info Local's DJ Sixsmith. “He is the great attraction and I trust him implicitly. American Horror Story, The Politician, Hollywood, I know your content will be great. Hollywood does not fail to deliver. There is a lot of fun in this show. It is entertainment and it is what we need right now. Turn off your brain and have fun. You can laugh, cry, see beautiful costumes, and go back to a glamorous era. ”

FULL INTERVIEW:

After many years in the entertainment business, McDermott knows the difference between good shows and great shows. When you read the script for this series, you had the same feeling as when you read the script for the pilot for "American Horror Story,quot; and the pilot for "The Practice,quot;.

%MINIFYHTMLc1b6cee655eb2d911a1ab1d803b1024214%

"I've only had to happen three times in all the scripts I've read on television," said McDermott. “On television, it was The Practice, American Horror Story, and Hollywood. I knew they would all be great shows. In the movies, it was Steel Magnolias and In The Line Of Fire and Olympus Has Fallen. I knew they were going to be box office hits.

While the television industry has changed dramatically during McDermott's career, he recalls a time when moving from film to television was despised.

"Back then, if you went to television, your movie career was in trouble," said McDermott. "Now it's quite the opposite by the way. In fact, I saw the trend. The movies weren't that good with the scripts I was getting. I felt like I needed to improve as an actor. The practice when it first came out wasn't an instant success. We were Tuesday night for a few episodes and we got it right. We did 19 million people and were disappointed with that. They picked us up for 13 episodes and we moved to Saturday night. It's the TV graveyard and I was very depressed. I took my butt off and the show was so good we were moved to Sunday night and that's when the show took off. Having a successful show is like winning the lottery. "

Check out all the DJ Sixsmith interviews from the "The Sit-Down,quot; series here.