Dulquer Salmaan writes an emotional publication for her daughter on her third birthday

Southern superstar Dulquer Salmaan has won people over for his charming looks and exemplary acting skills, but today he is winning the Internet with his emotional poem he wrote for his daughter Maryam on the occasion of her third birthday.

He shared an adorable photo with his daughter, captioned it saying, “Happy birthday dear Marie. You have each of us acting at your age while insisting, "I'm a big girl now!" Maybe you're right. You are growing rapidly, speaking in full sentences now.

3 years old you are a big girl now. Spinning in your princess dresses. Create your own games now. Telling stories, now you are a big girl. Walking on your own. Running now. Learning to jump, you are now a big girl. Slowly, dear Marie, it's still a baby. Like the day we saw you the first time. I held you up and heard your screams the first time. The day they packed the hallways, to meet an angel for the first time. Being that girl yet, we haven't had enough. Although you are forever our baby. Even when the world says, she is a big girl now. Don't rush, dear Marie, stay still our girl.

#pappasattemptatapoem #youhavethateffectonus #happymaryamday #myangelbaby #cantbelieveit #youarethreeyearsold

#loveyoutothemoonandback #ourbabygirl "

Super cute, right?