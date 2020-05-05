Dr. Michael Smit, "Hot Zone" epidemiologist, explains how we will return to work – Up News Info

Editor's Note: The latest Up News Info series, Hollywood reopening, focuses on the incredibly complicated effort to get the industry back on its feet and ensure the safety of everyone involved. Our goal is to examine numerous aspects of the business and provide a forum for Hollywood leaders with insight into how production could safely restart in the coronavirus era.

Right now, the burning question for many is, "How can we safely return to work?" Since film and television production requires physical proximity, and often precludes the use of protective masks, the future of the industry hangs on an uncertain purgatory. Conflicting information abounds, with different drugs being touted, a vaccine far away, and the mystery surrounding the accuracy of antibody tests. In an attempt to clarify some of this, Dr. Michael Smit, CDC epidemiologist and designated expert who served as a medical consultant for the National Geographic Ebola outbreak series The hot zoneIt breaks down where we really are at the moment and what it takes to get back up and running.

DEADLINE: Without a vaccine in the near future, is it realistic to have established parameters to assess people on a daily basis? What would you say to the people who work in production where they have to be very close?



DR. MICHAEL SMIT: The ability to test and its meaning at this point is not easy. Right now, there are two different tests that are available. Generally speaking, one is where they make a swab in the nose or mouth and test for the presence of the virus there. That is called a PCR test. That will tell you if you are infected or not and if you are removing the virus. It is important to understand that when they do this type of test, they can also detect small fragments of the virus. So it may not be complete viruses that can then infect people, but they could be broken virus fragments that your body is getting rid of.

The other test they are talking about a lot is the serology test, where the blood is checked for antibodies. What they know about previous infections we've developed vaccines for is that people with certain diseases, if they have positive antibodies, are resistant to the returning infection. But right now, we don't really know what the antibodies to the coronavirus are. There are studies coming out of China that show that there are people who are still transmitting the virus, but when they test their blood, they also have positive antibodies. So, there is a bit of a disconnect there because it is believed that if you have the protective antibodies, you should not continue to produce the virus.

DEADLINE: Therefore, we do not yet know if the virus behaves the same way as other viruses in terms of immunity. Without the certainty of the antibody test, what does this mean for the industry?

SMIT: As for how that applies to the movie industry or the entertainment industry in general, you can do a PCR test and that can tell you if you are actively removing viruses right now. However, that does not mean that a couple of hours later you are not removing viruses, or the next day, or the next day. There is also a symptom-based concern, because they are now discovering that there are probably a certain number of people when they become infected who have minimal symptoms or no symptoms. We really don't know if those people can infect other people or how infectious they are. Right now, the only options we have for people trying to return to work are physical distance. So, trying to say 6 feet away, and then hand hygiene. Understandably, in the entertainment industry, that's really difficult because you have to get close to people to do that. There is no really good answer on how we can do it safely.

DEADLINE: Okay, how about testing each person on a movie or TV every day?

SMIT: First of all, we don't have the amount of evidence to be able to do that. Also, for some tests, it takes days to recover the results. There are some quick tests that can be done in less than an hour. However, they are in limited supply and some of them are not as sensitive as regular testing. This means that you will not be able to detect lower levels of viruses.

DEADLINE: What about developing those tests to make them more accurate so we can see a way forward? I also heard that some scientists are creating a portable DIY device for people to read their own tests. What is the chance of making these things accurate before receiving a vaccine?

SMIT: I think there is a chance that we will have faster and more accurate testing, but those things take time to develop and validate. I think we will see in the coming months the possibility of carrying out rapid tests, in an hour or less. The question is whether we could scale it to be useful, to have enough quantities when and where we need it.

DEADLINE: This is not egalitarian or ethically sound, but will we see circumstances where high-budget productions will pay their way to daily rapid tests? Are we seeing private companies working to provide those tests at the right price?

SMIT: Yes That has already been happening. There have been people in the Los Angeles metropolitan area who have great resources, many of whom are connected to the entertainment industry, who have janitorial doctors who can have tests done individually. This is a highly controversial area because these tests are currently a limited resource. For example, at my hospital, we reserve rapid tests for children who need life-saving surgeries and need to know if they are positive or negative right away. So that's a very controversial thing for someone just because they have a big production budget to get a limited resource like that, when literally patients could be dying in the hospital because they don't have that proof. But I wouldn't be surprised at all if that ends up happening. Because I do believe that the supply of tests will increase in the coming weeks or months, and the people with resources will be able to get those tests.

DEADLINE: We are hearing suggestions about taking temperatures in the workplace or in stores, but that seems useless when not all infected people have a fever.

SMIT: Taking temperatures as a screening tool is highly controversial. When I was in Sierra Leone in 2014, I worked at an Ebola treatment center for seven weeks. And part of the assessment they would do at the treatment center was that they would take their temperature. The thermometers they use are infrared, gun-shaped, and are notoriously inaccurate. Usually my temperature would be 5 degrees below normal because they are so inaccurate. Plus, when you look at studies of taking temperatures as part of airport or store detection, they're incredibly inaccurate. In my opinion, it is a waste of time and resources. According to the study I analyzed, between 20% and 40% of infected people did not have a fever. I think it's more of a psychological reinforcement that shows people that we're doing something, where in reality it's probably not helping as much. People respond much better in a crisis situation when there is actually something they can do to help. If you just tell people not to do anything, that increases the level of anxiety and is not productive.

DEADLINE: Can you explain in simple terms why it takes so long to create a vaccine?



SMIT: Actually, it is a very complicated and time consuming process to implement a vaccine. It starts in the laboratory, where they try to find a way to develop a vaccine that creates antibodies. Basically, they have to break down the virus and find targets that they can observe that the vaccine would target. If you can imagine that a virus is like a sphere that has spikes or bumps, the goal of the vaccine is to develop something that looks like those bumps or spikes, that your immune system will recognize and then develop antibodies against. So first they have to do the laboratory component, where they do all of that in Petri dishes and test tubes, and then they have to extend it to animals, humans, or both, where they do tests to make sure the vaccine doesn't cause harm. And then they have to do more tests to see if it's protective. And then once that happens they can extend it to the general public. And, therefore, those paths usually take 12-18 months to complete safely.



DEADLINE: Is there no way to speed it up? Is that a fantasy?

SMIT: It's a fantasy unless you really want to compromise security. You could end up with a vaccine that does more harm than good.

DEADLINE: What do you think about hydroxychloroquine? There are some mixed messages.

SMIT: Every time you launch a new medicine, what you want to make sure is that you are doing no more harm than good. This is the danger when you have politics intertwined with medicine. I know that there were certain political figures in this country that were promoting hydroxychloroquine. And this was actually done before the safety data was released, and they actually found that it was not a safe drug. In some of the trials, there were people who died because it caused an alteration in their heart rhythms, and then people would suffer heart attacks and die.

DEADLINE: But I've actually taken hydroxychloroquine before as a malaria medicine while traveling, and many people take it.



SMIT: So most people who take it don't have a problem, but a certain percentage of people will. And when it comes to extending medications to hundreds, if not thousands, there will predictably be a certain number of them who will have a bad reaction.

DEADLINE: What about remdesivir?



SMITSo, that's a new antiviral that a very favorable study has just been completed on, and I think it's one that will gain momentum in the coming weeks. The challenge will be whether or not they can produce it and actually use it therapeutically. But I understand that the additional data is favorable.

DEADLINE: At what point would you feel safe offering this antiviral to patients? What is the protocol?

SMIT: Practically speaking, patients with a mild to moderate illness who are admitted have not received antiviral treatment. They have been saving it for people who are seriously ill. What we are waiting for are recommendations from the FDA and the CDC on safety parameters so that we know when to administer the medication and what to look for. For example, it can cause certain side effects that we want to monitor closely. As soon as we get that approval and it's available, we'd use it as needed.

DEADLINE: What is the end result right now? What is your advice for people working in this industry? How long are we really looking at?

SMIT: The important thing that interests me to see the result is the result of all these serology studies. If you develop antibodies after being infected and those antibodies protect you, that will be a great game changer. We don't know yet now, but we might know in the coming months. That would mean that people who have antibodies when tested are protected and will not have to worry about re-infection. It is too early for us to draw a conclusion on this. If that happens, then gradually we will be able to reintegrate our society to places where physical distance will not be so important, and then, in the entertainment industry where they must be very close, they will be able to resume and resume activity. Meanwhile, we are waiting for the vaccine, which, as you know, will be in 12 to 18 months. And then we will also have this in the context of increased ability to detect the actual virus with swabs. And those tests will be more available and will have results more quickly, probably in the coming months, in the plural.

DEADLINE: Are we talking six months? Plus?

SMIT: That is really difficult to predict. It is not clear to me when we will be able to increase our testing capacity to make it available everywhere on demand, but I hope that in the next three months we will reach that level with testing where you get A result in less than an hour.

DEADLINE: I think people have been assuming that the antibodies stick around and protect us for at least a while once we've had the virus. It is surprising to know that there is still no real confirmation of that.



SMIT: Yes If you look at the way humans respond to virus infections, it's different. So for example if you're infected with measles or chicken pox and you recover you're immune for life so you don't have to worry about that. Whereas other viruses, when infected, only provide partial immunity and you could get it over and over again, but not right away. So, for example, we know that some of the other coronaviruses that we are familiar with provide partial immunity where you are immune for about a year. You become susceptible again, so you can re-infect yourself. The theory is that this coronavirus could be one of those where you get immunity for a while, which can be from months to years and then you could get infected again.

DEADLINE: Right. But that could buy us enough time to get vaccinated. So we could have herd immunity during that year while we wait, but that depends on almost everyone having the virus, which is obviously far from ideal as well. And we are not going to get to herd immunity while we are isolated. So, it's kind of a chicken and egg situation.

SMIT: This. And if you look at countries like Sweden that chose not to do physical distancing and just did business as usual there, its death rate is much, much higher than the other Scandinavian countries that have similar populations. As you said, it is a chicken and egg situation.

DEADLINE: What do you think about President Trump who wants to reopen very soon?

SMIT: I personally would be against that. I think we need to continue physical distancing for a longer time. Like looking at meat packing plants, if you have ever been to a meat packing plant, it is a very hard working environment. People are on top of each other, making it very difficult to maintain physical distance in situations like that. So for me, I think it's kind of irresponsible to ask these workers to go back to work where all the people who are making political decisions are safely protected behind the walls and are frequently tested.



DEADLINE: Are we seeing something like the Spanish flu that lasted for several years? You really can't starve the virus, can you?

SMIT: No. What I think is going to happen is that we will see several waves around the world. And a lot will depend on the individual countries, how they did their blocking procedures. Therefore, there will be groups of people in all of these countries who have not been exposed and therefore will see secondary, third and fourth waves passing. I think there will be certain things that will change society forever. One of them will be how people interact with each other personally. Are people going to shake hands already? It is a real possibility that will disappear. Or people who move away from cinemas or places where there are many people. Those types of things can be removed or changed to a version that we are not really familiar with or do not recognize.