Donald Trump wants women journalists to look more like 1950s housewife icon Donna Reed!

Apparently Donald Trump would like journalists to be more like housewives of the 1950s. The current president continued his attacks on journalists Weijia Jiang and Paula Reid after they questioned his poor response to the terrifying COVID crisis- 19 in the country.

That said, this time, he suggested that they were "angry,quot; and definitely "not Donna Reed,quot;.

In other words, he would love for them to be more accommodating, like a 1950s housewife despite the fact that they are doing their job as journalists. Sexist a lot?

While these kinds of misogynistic comments aren't new to Trump, it looks like he's really trying to be more offensive than usual lately to distract people from the pandemic!

He was chatting with The New York Post about his round trip with journalists during one of his coronavirus press conferences when he highlighted these two journalists.

‘It wasn't Donna Reed, I can tell you that. Paula Reid, she is sitting there and I say, "How angry. I mean, what is the purpose?" They are not even difficult questions, but you see the attitude of these people, it is incredible, "she said about Weijia Jiang and Paula Reid. .

In case you don't know who Donna Reed is, she played a mother and housewife on The Donna Reed Show, a comedy that aired in the 1950s and '60s.

Indeed, the character embodied the quintessential image of the woman of the 50s: her hair always combed and made up all the time being the mother of well-educated children and a wife who adored her husband.

Sure enough, she would always keep the house spotless and prepare dinner for her man every night with a smile on his face.

In reality, however, the stereotypical role of housewife was nothing like the actress in real life.

Reed produced his own work, was a philanthropist and antiwar activist who knew how to use his voice in Hollywood.

Naturally, Trump has no idea about any of these things since the version of Reed he was talking about was his role in the family comedy.



