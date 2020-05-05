Donald Trump Complains About "Attitude" Of Two CBS News Reporters – Up News Info

President Donald Trump complained about the way two CBS News correspondents asked questions during press briefings on the coronavirus, and told the New York Post, "It wasn't Donna Reed, I can tell you that."

Correspondents Paula Reid and Weijia Jiang were targeted by the president at various points during briefings, which the White House recently cut.

In the interview, Trump said: "Paula Reid, she is sitting there and I say," How angry. I mean, what is the purpose? "They are not even difficult questions, but you see the attitude of these people, it is incredible".

Jiang wrote on Twitter: "The president told me to be 'nice and easy' three of the last four times I asked him a question."

Related story Trevor Noah marvels at Donald Trump's goal-resetting abilities

Reid wrote:President Trump tells him @nypost I'm not like the archetypal 1950s American, Donna Reed. Verification of Facts: True ".

%MINIFYHTMLef5e3d3d521cf8328e4ae68a50dc36f812%

Reed was the comedy star The Donna Reed Show, which developed between 1958 and 1966 and was seen as an excellent example of suburban conformity at the time. Reed herself was not entirely like her character. She was one of the first opponents of the Vietnam War. She also won an Oscar for a very different role, that of a prostitute, in the movie. From here to eternity. She died in 1986 at 64 years old.

The last official briefing on coronavirus was April 24, but Trump did not answer questions. A day earlier, he had suggested that health officials evaluate whether disinfectants could be injected into the body as a way to treat the coronavirus. After those comments created an uproar, he said he was being sarcastic.

The president said more briefings will be held, but that they will not be as frequent and may be chaired by press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Trump said, "A lot of people love when the press hits me, you know, when I hit the press, they like it." And while he acknowledged that some people did not like combat, it is "more exciting than falling asleep there."