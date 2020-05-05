Domino is looking to recruit 600 team members at 60 stores in Metro Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

– Domino’s is seeking to recruit 600 team members at 60 stores in the Detroit metropolitan area.

Available positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers, and managers.

"Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and this area is no different," said Dave Cesarini, owner of an Ann Arbor Domino franchise. "Stores throughout Greater Detroit continue to offer pizza to those looking for delicious, hot food, and at times like this, the staff is critical."

To apply, visit here.

