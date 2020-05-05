Doja Cat's father: She's lying, I was never a DEADBEAT Dad! (& # 39; We met before & # 39;)

While talking to Whoopi Goldberg, Doja Cat claimed that she had never met her father, the South African actor, Dumisani Dlamini, who starred in Sarafina! with Goldberg.

But Dlamini says that everything is lies.

"I have also been looking for my daughter. You must not forget these Americans. Americans will always want to have something that causes a stir, so that she stays in the media and is spoken to around the world," he said.

He also says that his administration has been blocking his attempts to connect with his estranged daughter.

"I've tried to find my baby and the company that runs her entertainment has been blocking me. They know that if I could find her, maybe she'll disappear from the picture … I know my daughter, wherever she is, is looking for me."

He claims they spoke before she exploded.

"She got hold of me. We talked. We connected. Now, right now when she's there and on top, she has to get the attention of the whole world, especially in SA because she's South African and her dad is here. It's one thing made up. "