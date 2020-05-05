Home Entertainment Doja Cat's father: She's lying, I was never a DEADBEAT Dad! (&...

Doja Cat's father: She's lying, I was never a DEADBEAT Dad! (& # 39; We met before & # 39;)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

While talking to Whoopi Goldberg, Doja Cat claimed that she had never met her father, the South African actor, Dumisani Dlamini, who starred in Sarafina! with Goldberg.

But Dlamini says that everything is lies.

"I have also been looking for my daughter. You must not forget these Americans. Americans will always want to have something that causes a stir, so that she stays in the media and is spoken to around the world," he said.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©