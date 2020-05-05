Doja Cat's father applauds her claim that he never met her

Instagram

South African actor Dumisani Dlamini, who starred alongside Whoopi Goldberg in & # 39; Sarafina! & # 39 ;, Says rapper & # 39; Juicy & # 39; she's lying about that he never gets close to her.

Up News Info –

Doja CatHis father has spoken after she spoke about her relationship with him. Dumisani Dlamini, a South African actor, composer and film producer, refuted his claim that he never met her.

After it got attention due to Doja's interaction with Whoopi GoldbergDumisani spoke to Metro FM during which he denied that he is a useless father. "I have also been looking for my daughter," he said, claiming that he had tried to communicate with her before she leaped to stardom.

Hinting that her daughter was lying about the media attention claim, she added: "They should not forget these Americans. Americans will always want to have something that causes a stir, so that she stays in the media and is talked about throughout the world. world". world."

%MINIFYHTML23bd72061046f1eabc4b56a02a74be0b12%

Dumisani also blamed Doja's management team for not allowing her to have contact with her daughter. "They know that if I could locate it, maybe it will disappear from the photo … I know that my daughter, wherever she is, is looking for me," she argued.

The 56-year-old actor, best known for playing Crocodile in the movie "Sarafina!" From Whoopi Goldberg, he added: "She got hold of me. We talk. We connect." He went on to claim that the Doja clip was made up, and said, "Now, right now, when she's there and on top, she has to get the attention of the whole world, especially in [South Africa] because she's South African and her dad is here. It's a made-up thing. "

Previously, when she met Whoopi, Doja told the veteran actress that she knew her father. "I'm only thinking about my dad because he was in & # 39; Sarafina! & # 39; so seeing you and meeting you is the craziest thing," he confessed.

<br />

The 24-year-old singer noted how strange the situation was, as she felt her only connection to her father was through her meeting with Whoopi. "I couldn't meet him, but you did," he said.