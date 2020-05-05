Doja Cat treats fans of the live performance of & # 39; Say So & # 39;

Instagram

She released the video as part of the Vevo LIFT show a few days after releasing a visual dance promo for a remix of her hit song featuring Nicki Minaj.

Doja Cat She continues to entertain fans amid the coronavirus pandemic using her hit song from the new album "Hot Pink." On Monday, May 4, rapper "Juicy" came out with a live video of "Say So" as part of the Vevo LIFT program.

The nearly four-minute long video captures the 24-year-old singer singing the song seductively in a custom two-story condo created by the Vevo team. Dressed in a sparse pink outfit, she completed her look with fluffy cat ears.

This "Say So" video was Doja's second live performance for Vevo LIFT. In early March, she did her "Streets" number in a puddle of milk in a pearl-trimmed swimsuit. This live performance video of hers has attracted over 7 million views.

Launched in 2011, Vevo LIFT is an artist development program that aims to put emerging artists in the spotlight through a series of original videos. Past talents featured on the show include Billie eilish, Halsey, Khalid, Jorja Smith, SZA, Julia Michaels, YUNGBLUD and Sam smith.

Doja's live video of "Say So" itself came just days after she released a visual dance video for a remix version of the song featuring Nicki Minaj. The dance video features three ladies wearing hot pink outfits and oozing similarity to Hitler's iconic "Super Bass" video "Anaconda".

Doja, whose real name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini, has been described as a self-taught singer and rapper. Born and raised in Los Angeles, she began sharing music in 2013 via Soundcloud. She released her "Purrr!" EP a year later, before releasing her debut album "Amala" in 2018. In November 2019, she released a follow-up album titled "Hot Pink".

"Say So", the fifth single from Doja's second album, has become her most successful song to date. After gaining popularity on the social media app TikTok, it became his first Top 10 single on the Billboard Hot 100 after reaching number five.