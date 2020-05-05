Dog The Bounty Hunter is engaged and social media is enraged: did the dog betray Beth Chapman?

Dog the Bounty Hunter has found love again. However, not everyone is happy.

Dog was devastated by the loss of his wife Beth Chapman when he lost his battle with cancer last year. He promised her that, even if he continued, she would never remarry.

‘What we said is that I'll never get 'Beth' out from my chest, I have his name here. And I will never get married. And she said to me: 'We are human, okay?' you are going to get married. one, and say those words. Don't you dare do that. "I would say that, and she told me so," she told People magazine.

Dog the Bounty Hunter is engaged! Posted by TMZ on Monday, May 4, 2020

Although his pain has lessened to where he found the strength to move on with a woman named Francie Frane who is also a widow, the public did not expect him to think of marriage so suddenly.

Once the news Dog proposed was known, angry fans took the TMZ Facebook post to hit him.

‘He asked 2 women in less than a year … I think he is very lonely and heartbroken without Beth. I hope you find true happiness again and don't just jump into it to try to fill a void."Questioned one.

‘So … he waited years to marry Beth, who he said was the love of his life. Before he died, he asked him not to "say those words,quot; to anyone else. And in 10 months, he's committed. Nice. What kind, "added another.

This user said: ‘All set for the 15 more minutes of fame and money. Who will be the first to pay you for an interview? I knew that from the first on-camera interview hours after Beth died, I was there for the money and the fame. F this POS guy never loved his wife. "

‘I didn't wait for the body to cool down. He was with her before this time, "wrote one.

Dog has removed negative comments from his Instagram ad and limited comments to be added to the post.

What do you think of this situation?



