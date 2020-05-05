Doctors discovered a strange new complication of the coronavirus that no one can explain – BGR

Doctors treating new coronavirus patients in the UK have noticed a condition they call "happy hypoxia,quot; in severe cases of COVID-19.

Blood oxygen levels can drop to dangerous levels, but patients are still conscious and respond when they shouldn't be.

Doctors cannot explain why it happens or how the body compensates for the lack of oxygen.

We have been talking about the new coronavirus and its many Complications for what seems like years now, although only a few months have passed. Most people already know that COVID-19 can mimic a common cold, or it can come and go without any symptoms. The elderly and people with pre-existing conditions are at risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19, which can often present significant respiratory problems that may require oxygen therapy and ventilation. And now, doctors have found a new type of serious COVID-19 complication that they call "happy hypoxia." This is because patients who show this condition have incredible respiratory distress and yet showThere are no real signs that his oxygen levels are dangerously low.

Low oxygen levels can cause loss of consciousness or even death, however some COVID-19 patients can still function normally in their interactions with doctors. "It is interesting to see so many people coming in, how hypoxic they are," said Dr. Jonathan Bannard-Smith of the Manchester Royal Infirmary infirmary. The Guardian. "We are seeing oxygen saturations that are very low, and they don't know it. Generally, we would not see this phenomenon in influenza or community-acquired pneumonia. It is much more profound and an example of very abnormal physiology that comes before our eyes ".

Blood oxygen levels should be at least 95% in a healthy person, but doctors see patients with much lower levels in emergency rooms, ranging from less than 50% to 80%. Patients would normally lose consciousness below 75%.

Patients with low blood oxygen levels should appear extremely ill, but this is not the case with some COVID-19 patients who manifest this happy hypoxia. "With pneumonia or a pulmonary embolism, they would not be sitting on the bed talking to you," Dr. Mike Charlesworth told the newspaper. "We just don't understand it. We don't know if it's causing organ damage that we can't detect. We don't understand if the body is compensating."

Charlesworth, who infected himself but recovered after a few days in bed, is an anesthetist at Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester. “I was sending very strange messages on my phone. He was essentially delusional, "the doctor said of a 48-hour period he spent in bed, during which he believes he may have been hypoxic. "Looking back, I should probably have been admitted to the hospital. I'm pretty sure my oxygen levels were low. My wife commented that my lips were very dark. But it was probably hypoxic, and my brain was probably not working very well." . Separately, other reports detail neurological problems in patients with COVID-19 that include confusion and an altered mental state. It is unclear whether low blood oxygen levels were to blame for those symptoms.

An anesthetist in London reported an even more critical case, a woman who felt cold to the touch. "When we put the statistics probe on him, his saturation was 30% in the air," he said. "We obviously thought that was wrong, since patients are generally likely to have hypoxic cardiac arrest." A blood sample confirmed the statistics. The sample was very dark and had the blood oxygen levels of a person who lived at high altitude. The patient died after being placed on a respirator for one week.

Doctors cannot explain this new finding. The report notes another COVID-19 phenomenon that has been widely reported in recent weeks, and that is blood clotting. These clots can block the small blood vessels in the lungs where gas exchange occurs, and that is what can prevent proper oxygenation.

This new report also notes that people who suspect they have been infected with the new coronavirus or who know they have the disease could use a pulse oximeter device to warn them when oxygen falls into the blood, so they can call 911. We have already explained it. how the next generation Apple Watch could help with this particular task, and how some portable devices are already used for this specific purpose.

