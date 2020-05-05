Do you want to pretend you're on the moon? Just move to Montana – BGR

Moonrock's analogs can be found right here on Earth, and Montana is now a major source of simulated lunar material for NASA.

The mineral anortosite is common on the Moon, but more difficult to find here on Earth.

A mining location in Montana has proven to be a treasure trove of the mineral, which is a great score for scientists.

The moon is amazing. I mean, at least from afar, it certainly looks great. You could look at high-resolution photos of the Moon for hours and never really get bored, there is plenty to enjoy. We can't live on the Moon (yet), of course, but once the option is available, I'm I am sure there are many people who would love to try.

Meanwhile, if you're looking for a place on Earth that looks like the lunar surface, NASA says Montana is a good place to search.

We often don't imagine that the surfaces of the Moon and Earth have much in common, but that depends entirely on where you look. Some areas of Earth, like the Stillwater Complex in Montana, are not only rocky and dusty like the Moon, but contain some of the same minerals.

As NASA explains in a new blog post, this unique location in Montana is the site of mining operations, and while it is used by some as a source of precious metals or other valuable materials, the surrounding land is filled with one type of rock. . that is found all over the Moon. It's a mineral called anortosite, and it's what helps give the Moon its iconic, high-contrast appearance.

From Earth, the lunar anortosite is visible as the lightly colored, highly reflective parts of the Moon's surface known as the lunar highlands. These are the oldest rocks on the Moon, over 4 billion years old, and covered the entire surface of the young Moon before its crust was crushed and decomposed by asteroids and comets.

The Apollo missions brought heaps of ore, but it is still a finite supply. You can't ask to play with moon rocks even if you're a scientist, but finding the same type of rock here on Earth makes things a lot easier.

"The Stillwater complex can teach us about the formation of the anortosite itself, as well as what the moon's surface is like in the lunar highland regions," said Sarah Deitrick of NASA's Johnson Space Center in a statement. .

Using terrestrial origin anortite as a lunar material simulator works well, despite external factors that can cause small changes in its composition over time. As a simulator, it can be used to test a variety of equipment that will soon reach the lunar surface as part of Artemis's missions.

"The reason I became interested in simulators was quite simple," explains Doug Rickman, a lunar geologist working with NASA. "If you're going to send a billion dollar system to the Moon, you have to test it. If you mess it up on the moon, it's a long way back to the nearest hardware store to get parts. "

