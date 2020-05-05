Do you want protection from a tsunami? Build parks, researchers say – BGR

The researchers tested tsunami protection "parks,quot; consisting of hills rather than concrete walls to see if the alternative is feasible.

In simulations, the earth hills protected at least, as well as the great concrete walls.

Depending on the circumstances, these green areas could serve as parks for coastal residents and, at the same time, offer protection from the tsunami if necessary.

When it comes to protecting coastal communities from the most powerful tropical storms, building levees often appears to be the only viable solution. I mean, how else are you going to prevent a tsunami from crashing on the coast, right? That way of thinking may be changing with the help of an international team of researchers and a new study published in procedures of the National Academy of Sciences.

In the paper, the scientists explain that extensive testing using numerical simulations of large wave impacts on various types of geographic features. It turns out that building lush green parks can offer tsunami protection and recreation for coastal residents.

Jetties do a good job of curbing massive tsunami waves, but they are not the most efficient and certainly not cheap. On top of that, they are generally pretty ugly, and if they collapse in bad weather, well, there goes your protection from the sea.

"It's intuitive that the moment you see it as a threat, you build a wall," said Jenny Suckale, lead author of the study, in a statement. “Most coastal communities want to maximize their well-being, not minimize their risk at the expense of everything else. Do you really want to live behind a huge concrete wall because there is a small chance that a big tsunami will hit you? Let's put more options on the table and have an informed debate. "

One of those new options could be to build earthen hills along the shoreline instead of a traditional concrete wall. In simulations, the team used tsunami waves of different heights against earth mounds located near a shoreline. By adjusting the shape and size of the hills based on the shape of the shoreline itself, the hills can mitigate the impact of a tsunami as well as a large ugly concrete wall, the team says.

These hills would take advantage of the vegetation to provide support for their shape, while making them visually appealing to coastal residents. They could even double serve as parks, while still offering their protective benefits when big waves hit.

In some cases, the hill rows would be appropriate, and the team emphasizes that they should be built primarily with protection in mind, and regards visual appeal as a good advantage. “Our study shows that design matters. There is incorrect and correct spacing; There is an incorrect and correct way, "explains Suckale." You should not use aesthetic criteria to design this. "

Image source: Caleb Jones / AP / Shutterstock