Do you have a small kitchen? Get a little plate rack!

5 things ordered 5 things ordered Jolie Kerr is a cleaning expert, consulting columnist and host of the "Ask a Clean Person" podcast. Each week, she will bring together five essential cleaning products, tools, and organizational systems to help you live your most orderly lives.

Little kitchen people come together and let us sing to each other in the smart ways we've maximized the space in our impossibly tiny kitchens!

I'll start, but it will be more of an interpretation of spoken words because my singing voice is no longer what it used to be: an eagle-eyed Twitter follower saw my little dish rack in a photo I shared (it was full of freshly washed vibrators, you see) and asked me where I got it. Unfortunately, it was given to me years ago by a friend and I have no idea where it came from before I got to it. But! I've put together five other little dish racks for all your little kitchen needs.

A minimalist look

This steel-framed, wood-handled model is an attractive alternative to most chain racks. It has grooves to dry dishes upright and an open section for cups, glasses and bowls. The utensil container can be removed for easy washing, and the drying rack assembly comes with a resin tray to collect excess water. This dish rack can be wall mounted or used on a countertop.

An R or S shaped chrome frame

The Better Chef Drying Rack is available in two styles, R-shaped or S-shaped, and both come in 16 "and 22" sizes. The shelves can hold up to 18 plates or bowls, and it has a utensil cup to hold cutlery, as well as a side shelf that can hold six cups and glasses. The shelf also comes with a plastic drying mat.

A super basic metal dish rack

This rectangular chrome dish rack is almost as simple as you'll find: it has 12 slots to hold dishes, bowls, cups or glasses, and a removable cutlery cup to dry cutlery and utensils. The dish rack measures 12.5 "x 5.5" x 4 ", making it small enough to use as a countertop drying rack or as a unit in the sink.

An unadorned plastic dish rack

This two-piece plastic dish rack separates for easy cleaning, which is a good feature especially for plastic drying racks that tend to develop mold or mildew stains after prolonged use. It has a built-in utensil holder and an angle drainer that allows water to drain directly into the sink.

A roll-up drying rack above the sink

Rolled dish drying racks are a little new, and people SWEAT them. This model has stainless steel struts equipped with silicone grips on both ends to hold it in place over the sink. The shelf can be used to hold plates, bowls, glasses, and mugs, as well as heavier items like pots and pans. It can also function as a strainer to wash and drain fruits and vegetables.