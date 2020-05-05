DNice partners with Houseparty to DJ a great virtual graduation party for the class of 2020 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – As if DNice hadn't done its part to make this COVID-19 lockdown bearable with Club Quarantine on Instagram, it's now partnering with the San Francisco-based Houseparty app for DJ what it can be the biggest prom night party for the class of 2020.

The House Party Prom will be held on May 7 starting at 5 p.m. at 7pm. PST. DNice will be the protagonist, along with IG influencer Zack Bia. The hashtag is #HousepartyProm.

Loyal fans remember the first night DNice opened Club Quarantine on IG from the top of his New York aerie, making it clear that we could dance through this mess. Everyone was in the house, from Diddy, Halle, Marky Mark Wahlberg, to Bernie Sanders, Snoop, Michelle Obama, and all of our non-celebrity friends. More than 100,000 were in the room, and the following night, tens of thousands more joined.

According to GQ, it was a "moment of communion through music so pure that it was already achieved, were you there? A state that can define this cultural moment,quot;.

That was March. It is now very close to June and we are still dancing with DNice, and so will the Class of 2020.

According to the House Party, promoters should download the free app and, once opened, they can incorporate DNice's performance into their own private graduation party, choose themes, take photos of the prom, and "dance the night away."

DNice says he plans to bring the Quarantine Club across the country once this pandemic ends, but for now, we are happy to be home with him.

Congratulations to the Class of 2020, and a lot of love to DNice for giving them a night to remember. If you still don't, follow it on IG. Her name is @dnice.

CBSSF.com Writer, Producer Jan Mabry He is also executive producer Bay Sunday, Black Renaissance and presenter for Black Renaissance. She lives in Northern California. Follow her on Twitter @janmabr.