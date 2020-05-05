DJ Khaled & # 39; s Live's model says it was all a misunderstanding: "I respect DJ Khaled and his beautiful wife and family,quot; (Exclusive)

TSR Exclusive: For now, I'm sure everyone saw DJ Khaled running out of a thirst trap on his recent IG Live.

In the video, DJ Khaled tries to protect his eyes when a woman tries to annoy him live while begging him to stop before he finally hangs up on her.

The funny viral video made some people praise Khaled for being respectful to his family while questioning why the woman in the video was acting knowing that Khaled is a married man.

Well now, the model, who goes by the name of Sophia James, is speaking in her defense saying that she didn't want to disrespect her when she did what she did. Sophia tells us that she thought Khaled's life was supposed to be like Tory Lanez's "Quarantine Radio,quot;.

She learned after the fact that it was not the environment. "I respect DJ Khaled and his beautiful wife and family," he said. However, as imagined, Sophia said that since the video, she has been going down on her DMs.

Sophia said she has received many negative comments and harassment from people who say she will "cause a divorce."

"I am more than certain that their marriage is stronger than a live IG video that went viral," Sophia explained.

In addition to hate, Sophia claims that she also has some rappers on her DMs. Although he did not want to name names, he claimed that some of them appeared on some of DJ Khaled's recent albums.

But when it comes to DJ Khaled, Sophia made it clear that nothing was happening.

If you haven't seen the video, you can watch it below:

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!