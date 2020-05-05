Disrupted by lightning, then COVID-19, San Marcos seniors continue – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The 2019-2020 school year will certainly be a memorable one, especially for high school seniors. But in some Dallas schools, that's not just because of COVID-19.

An unexpected interruption of the school year and a decisive event. For seniors at the San Marcos School in Texas, the lightning strikes twice. First, when the October 20 tornado devastated his campus and community.

"I think it's really hard to put it into words. We've had a lot of ups and downs to start the year with the tornado," said Aaron Thorne.

Dozens of families in San Marcos suffered damage or destroyed their homes. The campus was closed for 10 days. And then the coronavirus came, and a Thursday in March would suddenly be his last day on campus.

"It was definitely super sad for me, going to San Marcos since 1st grade," said senior Colin Campbell. “I came here as a 7 year old boy. Now I am 18 years old. It's definitely not the way I expected or wanted it to end, but I think we've made the most of it. "

But despite the disappointment of fading traditions, they volunteered and led, hoping to bring comfort to both the school and the community at large.

"In entering this pandemic, we just kept the same pace and we definitely did everything we could," said Sam Ahmed.

Seniors say they have used the events to embody the school's motto: courage and honor, in a way they could not have imagined.

"It has never been more difficult for us to maintain that courage," Campbell said. "It is fitting that, in our last two months as Shooters, we face our greatest challenge."

Graduation and graduation activities have been postponed, but the school hopes to hold them on consecutive days in June or July.