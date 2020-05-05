Disney theme park unit lost $ 1 billion in Q2 2020 due to coronavirus closure – Up News Info

Disney said Tuesday that COVID-19's estimated impact on the company's second-quarter operating income in its Parks, Experiences and Products segment was approximately $ 1 billion, "primarily due to loss of revenue as a result of the closure "of their Disneyland in Anaheim and Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

The company said the overall financial impact of the coronavirus shutdown on second-quarter revenue from continuing operations before income taxes was up to $ 1.4 billion. Overall, Disney's total revenue for the quarter was $ 18 billion, beating Wall Street estimates, but adjusted earnings per share did not reach the limit due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The company did not give an update today on the reopening of the parks, which have been closed since mid-March. A post-earnings call with analysts is underway.

Related story Disney beats Wall Street second quarter revenue estimate but earnings crater due to COVID-19

Revenue at Disney's Parks, Experiences and Products unit (including its national parks and resorts and cruise line businesses) decreased 10% to $ 5.5 billion year-over-year, while segment operating revenue decreased a 58% to $ 639 million. Costs were higher compared to the prior year quarter, driven by expenses for new guest offerings, including Star Wars: Galaxy & # 39; s Edge, as well as "the net cost of paying non-employees they were providing services as a result of actions taken in response to COVID -19 and inflation, ”the company said in its earnings report.

%MINIFYHTMLd8fa2ee937f7c04cf597bbd2b1dedbce12%

On March 27, Disney extended the closure of its American theme parks in Anaheim and Orlando, saying that the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice. He extended the hourly pay to parks and resorts to cast members until April 18 before starting salary cuts and leave.

In April, Disneyland entered into a licensing agreement with 10 unions representing thousands of employees in Anaheim Park, which has been closed since March 14.

The latest news comes when Florida's Orange County Economic Task Force issued preliminary guidelines last week as the state considers a phased approach to reopening the region's theme parks. Among the initial recommendations, the largest theme parks will operate at 50% of their capacity during a Phase 1 period, which could increase to 75% of their capacity in Phase 2.

Additionally, all employees must wear face masks; Non-contact hand sanitizer will be available at each ticket entrance and turnstile, and at each attraction / ride entrance and exit; there will be temperature controls for staff before their shifts; as well as regular cleaning of all railings and surfaces. Any staff member age 65 or older will be encouraged to stay home. To help with social distancing, 6-foot tape marks can be placed on the attraction and ride queues.

As for NBCUniversal, its Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort and their respective CityWalks remain closed. During a meeting of the Florida Task Force subcommittee for the reopening of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Universal Orlando CEO John Sprouls shared the measures the complex is considering including screening employees, encouraging guests to wear face masks, disinfect rides and attractions throughout the day, and increase the use of your virtual line system.