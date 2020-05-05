Disney Says More Movie Releases Could Skip Theaters, Vows "Some Changes" To Launch Strategy Amid Crisis COVID-19 – Up News Info

Disney CEO Bob Chapek praised the broadcast of films during the company's earnings call on Tuesday, but said "case-by-case" decisions on how the movies will be released will take place during the COVID-19 pandemic. and beyond.

"We believe a lot in the value of the theater experience," he said when speaking about Disney's second fiscal quarter. "But we also believe that, either because of changing and changing consumer dynamics or because of certain situations like COVID, we may have to make some changes to that overall strategy." … We are going to evaluate each of our films as a case by case situation, as we are doing during this coronavirus situation. "

He quoted the release of Artemis Fowl, which heads directly to the Disney + broadcast in June without first playing in theaters due to its "demographic appeal" in the streaming service. Major tent launches for the rest of 2020 have been delayed to try to harness the "power" of theaters as a revenue generator, Chapek said. Mulan, which has been lobbied once, is slated to test the waters on July 24, though prospects are highly uncertain.

In 2019, Disney earned around $ 13 billion in global box office receipts, sharing roughly half with exhibitors. By contrast, launching movies directly to consumers would increase margins, but Disney has optimized the well-oiled marketing machine built for decades in recent years. A change in the first release window would have a dramatic effect on other box office-related revenue. Still, rivals like NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia have also spoken of re-examining the traditional 90-day theatrical window in light of their own broadcast efforts, plus the economic and social cost of COVID-19.

Chapek's sentiments during his first time on the Wall Street bench since he became CEO in February were not as provocative as those offered by Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal. After Universal Trolls World Tour avoided theaters, Shell publicly clashed with AMC and other major theater owners. Still, in keeping with the company's customary habit of offering only sweetness and light to theaters, Chapek's remarks seemed capable of unsettling exhibitors, who already face a dangerous future.

Disney, which subsumed the Fox movie portfolio last year, controls a large chunk of the theater market, with a North American market share of at least 40%. Due to the scale and economic model of its release list, with seven of its 2019 titles erasing $ 1 billion at the global box office, sidestepping theaters doesn't make economic sense. The migration of titles that cost hundreds of millions to $ 7 a month Disney + is not a compensation that will work soon.

As for what kind of weather the release of Mulan"We are going to have a pretty good idea about that because there is a competitive movie that opens a week before ours," said Chapek, referring to Warner Bros. " Beginning. "At that point, we hope there is some return to normal appearance in terms of the number of screens that open and the number of schedules. … Our fingers are crossed."

"There must be incredible pent-up demand" to go to the movies, added the CEO.