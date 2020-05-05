Disney Exceeds Wall Street Second Quarter Revenue Estimate But Earnings Crater Due To COVID-19 – Up News Info

Disney managed to capitalize on a second fiscal quarter with total revenue of $ 18 billion exceeding Wall Street estimates, but adjusted earnings per share did not reach the limit, showing the cost of COVID-19.

Adjusting for items, earnings came in at 60 cents a share. Analysts had expected 88 cents a share and revenue of $ 17.81 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Disney has been among the most affected entertainment companies during the pandemic. Its lucrative theme parks, cruise lines, and hotels have closed, movie releases from its industry-leading studio have stopped, and its sports powerhouse ESPN has been unable to stream any games. Beyond those obvious impediments, many Wall Street analysts predict additional vulnerability from an expected increase in cord cutting and softness in television advertising.

Disney shares ended Tuesday trading at $ 101.09, down 2% and well above its 52-week high of $ 153.41 set last year. The shares had changed hands for more than $ 140 for months until the pandemic took its toll in March. They have found a base just above $ 100 over the past month as small glimpses of optimism were observed and some global regions began reopening.

