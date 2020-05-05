Disney CEO Endorses Cinemas For Marvel Blockbuster Releases, COVID-19 – Up News Info

As the coronavirus crisis continues to claim lives around the world, there is no timetable yet for when production of Marvel's big-budget movies will begin, but the blockbuster still belongs in theaters, the Disney CEO said today.

"There are no projections," Bob Chapek said in a conference call Tuesday about the House of Mouse's second-quarter bloody earnings results when asked when the tent projects could be revived. Bob Iger's new successor would say "we will be very responsible in terms of skins … when we proceed" in such production in the future.

"The same process with our large-scale productions as we are doing with our theme parks," said the circumspect Chapek in terms of signaling the move to reopen until public health officials are clear about it and strict safety procedures are in place. .

Just as the COVID-19 pandemic was starting to spread this spring, Disney paused productions like Shang-Chi, From Ridley Scott The last duel, The little Mermaid, Searchlight & # 39; s Nightmare alley, Shrunken and Peter Pan and Wendy.

The studio also changed a large part of its theatrical releases to later and to the calendar and to the New Year. Mulan, originally scheduled for the end of March, will now open on July 24; Black Widow scheduled for May 1 went to November 6, a date that belonged to Eternals.

That triggered a chain reaction from the Marvel movies, sending Eternals to February 12, 2021, the old Shang-Chi quote. Shang-Chi then moved to May 7, 2021 (the former Doctor Strange 2 quote), Doctor Strange 2 jumped to November 5, 2021 (the former Thor Love and Thunder quote), and the Taika Waititi movie. moved to February 18, 2022. Disney also removed its current release of Memorial Day Artemis Fowl from the calendar with plans to put it on Disney +.

Certainly, the huge success that Disney unveiled in today's earnings report reflects part of that state of affairs.

However, warming up over the long course of his first earnings call since he took over as CEO in February, Chapek also sought to allay fears that the Disney-dominated market may leave movie theaters and multiplexes in the post-pandemic world. Citing the economic and social realities of "changing the dynamics of the consumer and COVID", the CEO bluntly began that "we believe a lot in the cinema experience to launch highly successful movements".

What, no matter how appealing the cross-platform concurrent release may seem, is exactly what you say when you own the Star Wars franchise and wear 2019 Avengers: Endgame took $ 2.8 billion at the worldwide box office.