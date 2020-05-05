Disney CEO Bob Chapek promises there will be jobs for COVID-19 Furloughed staff – Up News Info

Faced with the devastating consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the Walt Disney Company was unable to sweeten the bottom line of declining earnings in today's second quarter, but new CEO Bob Chapek asked the company to resist.

Noting last month's "very difficult decision" to suspend tens of thousands of workers with closed movie theaters and closed theme parks, Chapek said Tuesday that he and the Mouse House "are fully committed to having our employees return to to work".

When that return to work occurs for the more than 100,000 Disney employees, Chapek would not say that the coronavirus situation remains fairly fluid and orders to stay home in effect in heavily affected states like California and New York. "It was not an easy decision, but it was the right one," added the CEO quietly of the call to press the pause button starting April 19 for employees "whose jobs are not needed at this time."

In his first top earnings call, Chapek made a very clear point by stating that unauthorized employees are still covered by his company's medical care, which Disney is paying for.

Flying the flag of the fight, Bob Iger's successor reiterated comments from his now CEO and predecessor in calling "Disney is an exceptionally resilient company."

As the global health crisis hit the entertainment and media companies' economy, as it did everyone else earlier this spring, Disney saw their actions take a major hit. The hits were shown to have a bigger sting on Tuesday when second-quarter reports revealed earnings had fallen 91% from last year.

"These are uncertain times," proclaims CFO Christine McCarthy in today's call with analysts. "Our people and our business are being strongly impacted," added the executive in no small understatement.