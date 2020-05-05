Discouraged Denver firefighter tried to move the hot tub and leather sofa as medical expenses

A Denver Fire Department lieutenant who fell on a floor and broke his hip while fighting a 2016 fire, later attempted to shop for a hot tub, stove, specialty mattress, and a seven-piece leather sofa. as medical expenses, according to an April disciplinary discipline. action letter from the Denver Department of Public Safety.

Lt. Demetrius Granado was demoted to the rank of first-degree firefighter and technically fired for his actions, although the shot will have no effect if it does not violate fire department rules for two years.

Granado was injured while fighting a fire on January 12, 2016, and had to replace his right hip in early 2017, according to the letter. After his injury in 2016, he filed workers' compensation claims for more than $ 17,600 in home improvement and furniture expenses, including a $ 3,700 bill that Granado initially claimed was to install a concrete slab to hold the hot tub. But then she admitted that she included other home improvement projects.

He also spent $ 4,500 on a four-person hot tub, $ 3,200 on a stove, $ 2,100 to convert that stove's connections from electricity to gas to accommodate the hot tub's electrical requirements, and $ 3,900 on a special mattress. Extra large and sectional sofa, according to the letter.

Granado claimed that all of the expenses were directly related to his medical recovery and presented a prescription from his doctor to support his claim. The recipe stated that a "medical bed or spa would be beneficial to your current medical condition," according to the letter.

When asked about the prescription, the doctor said Granado asked him to write it and testified during the workers' compensation proceedings that the items were not medically necessary, according to the letter. A second doctor testified that the hot tub and mattress that Granado purchased did not "qualify as a medical bed or medical spa."

An administrative judge also found that Granado exaggerated the miles he traveled during his recovery and requested reimbursement for driving 4,775 miles when he actually only drove 4,257 miles.

Granado demonstrated a "serious lack of ethics, character, and judgment," and his behavior was "irrational, deceptive, and dishonest," the disciplinary letter said.

In an interview with internal affairs investigators, Granado argued that all of the purchases were medically necessary and based on the advice of his doctors, according to the letter.