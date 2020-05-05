Diplo hints that he hates the fact that Nicolas Cage was chosen as the Tiger King

Diplo was really disappointed when he found out that Nicolas Cage got the role of Tiger king star Joe Exotic, instead of himself, but not because of Cage's acting skills. Diplo fans know that there are some similarities between the two.

For example, they are both charismatic, determined, blonde who deeply love music, therefore it only makes sense that the world famous DJ and music producer is the one to take the role. You can see what Diplo had to say next:

I have never been so upset in my life https://t.co/PfinZl1JMS – Thomas Wesley (@diplo) May 5, 2020

That said, this does not mean that the producer will not be on the big screen any time soon.

Diplo currently has a role in The high note, a new movie starring Tracee Ellis. Other stars to appear in the film include Dakota Johnson, Kelvin Harrison Junior, Ice Cube, and Ross. Putting his film career aside, Diplo is known for really letting the world know how he feels.

Last year in the summer Todd Malm picked up an E! Online reported that Diplo and Joe Jonas were playing beef. In case you missed it, Diplo showed off Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Las Vegas wedding on his IG account.

It wasn't long after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards that the two were married in a Sin City ceremony. The wedding was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. During an appearance in Capital BreakfastJoe said Diplo "screwed it up."

He went on to say that he loved Diplo, but he loves Instagram more than a teenager. During a conversation with Net-A-Porter, Turner explained that she and Nick thought the terrible experience was quite amusing, even though they were disappointed when everyone found out.

Diplo later appeared on Ryan Seacrest's show and said he didn't even think the wedding was that serious. He claims he didn't know what was going on either. As previously reported, the media claimed that Joe and Sophie were upset with the DJ for posting pictures of the wedding on their Instagram.

However, it seems that there was never really beef in the first place. It was just a simple mistake.



