Dine and delight | Gastronomic promotion

We are giving away $ 200,000 to support our communities and restaurants!

Order takeout or delivery to one of our eligible restaurants (listed below) and receive a $ 20 reward card when you spend $ 50 or more. * Just take a photo of your receipt and upload it by completing a few simple steps. To visit dinedelights.com To get started. Also, join us in supporting the Feeding America® COVID-19 Response Fund. Share a photo of a meal from one of our restaurants on Instagram using #DineDelightDonate and we'll donate $ 10 for each post between April 24 and June 30 up to $ 100,000.

