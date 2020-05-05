Did the lions have many needs, not enough selections in the 2020 draft? – Up News Info Detroit

The Lions addressed needs early, but also left some things undone.

The Detroit Lions entered the 2020 NFL Draft with two fairly obvious needs: the cornerback and the edge running back. They tackled the first by taking the Ohio State corner Jeffrey Okudah, widely considered the best defensive prospect in the class. They tackled the second by catching Notre Dame running back Julian Okwara, a strong athlete who also produced above average in college.

You could possibly criticize the Lions for failing to acknowledge that they had far more needs than just those two and take advantage of overall pick n. # 3 in a trade for various additional assets, but given all the pre-draft smoke about how they had an interest in each team under the sun, it seems certain they did everything they could to increase interest in the team and it just wasn't there, at least not enough to reach an agreement.

Despite addressing the team's two biggest needs in the first two days of the draft, the Lions still left some things undone. That will happen when you enter the draft with various obvious needs, but it will also happen when you spend a premium pick on a player in a position that is not an obvious need and does not tend to have a strong effect on team performance like others. (Running back D & # 39; Andre Swift could well be productive, but it's hard to say that a running back was what the Lions needed there.)

1. Finish boarding the secondary

Detroit's pass defense was a disaster last season, ending the year 29 on Football Outsiders' DVOA. The Lions exchanged their best safety (Quandre Diggs) in the middle of the season, and then switched to their best cornerback (Darius Slay) in March. They replaced Diggs by trading for former Patriots safety Duron Harmon, and filled Slay's spot by taking Jeff Okudah with No. 1 overall pick. # 3, but that's not enough of a makeover to fix what was wrong with this pass defense last year.

They may feel that Desmond Trufant is enough of an upgrade at number 2 in the corner to make an impact, but A. the version of Trufant they are getting is not the same as that of a Pro-Bowler player five years ago. ; and B. this is still an extremely slim group beyond the top players. It was quite surprising not to see the Lions take another defense after picking Okudah at No. 3.

2. Solidify the defense of the medium

Detroit was a little better against the race last season than the pass, but the Lions also cut ties with almost all of the defensive interior linemen who were in the rotation last year. Neither A’Shawn Robinson, Mike Daniels or Damon Harrison is on the team. Of the returning players, only John Atkins played a nontrivial number of snapshots, and was not particularly effective during his time on the field.

The Lions added former Patriot Danny Shelton in free agency, but that doesn't seem like enough to solve the team's problems in the middle, and it doesn't help much in the passing department, either. The only interior lineman the Lions added in the draft was John Penisini, whom they took in the sixth round and who ranked near the end of the class at the adjusted overall profit rate (which is a combination of the profit rate of Pass Football Rush from Pro Football Focus) and Run Stops, weighted to make the fast pass more important than the defense of the race).

3. Identify quality successors at wide receiver

Kenny Golladay will likely be around for quite some time, but the rest of Detroit's initial wide receiver corps is aging and nearing the end of their contracts. Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola have expired contracts, while Jones is now 30 years old and Amendola is 34.

It's unlikely to be a good use of resources to pay Jones at age 30, and Amendola seems more likely to be coming out the door than a long-term response in space. In one of the best receiver drafts in years, the Lions' only move in the position was to use a fifth-round pick at Quintez Cephus, the 32nd wideout in our prospect ranking.

