Detroit advances with COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

May 5, 2020

Up News Info Detroit – Yesterday at a press conference, Mayor Duggan gave his update on Detroit's condition with Coronavirus. As of May 4, according to the state of Michigan, the total count in Wayne County so far is 7,920 COVID-19 cases and 827 deaths. Which is approximately a 9.5% mortality rate to date.

However, in Detroit, Mayor Duggan revealed a trend in declining Detroit deaths. Maybe a light signal at the end of the tunnel?

Duggan said that overall 27% of Detroit residents are testing positive, with about 26% of suburban residents. He emphasized that people use their masks to prevent the spread, since it is possible to have the virus and have no symptoms.

"This is being done because of Detroit's commitment to each other … that's what the driving number is. I am deeply grateful to the people of this city," said Duggan.

The other reason he said they are making progress on the decline is the test they are doing. Right now, the tests are approximately 1,500 people per day and he hopes to increase that to 2,000 tests per day.

The tests are conducted with the help of the Henry Ford Health System, Detroit Medical Center, Trinity, Ascension, along with Wayne State University. The mayor said they are working to get transportation options for people to get to the testing centers.

He thanked Dan Gilbert, who donated $ 1 million in people and resources to the staff call centers.

With COVID-19 numbers on the decline, Mayor Duggan called on health systems to begin the transition back to normal operations for other medical conditions. "It is very clear that it is time to restart the healthcare system in this region," Duggan said, adding that healthcare systems should educate patients on instructions and guidelines for care.

The Mayor thanked city employees as part of National Public Service Week and said 200 general public service employees and 200 DPW employees have returned to work. With mandatory testing, the city is moving forward to keep positive tests for Coronavirus in the home.

"Because we had the strictest medical guidelines, and had each of them take the COVID-19 tests before they returned, we found that 20 of our 200 (10%) general service employees who have been home, they tested positive. None of them had symptoms. 10 of our 200 (5%) DPW employees tested positive, ”said Duggan.

At long-term care facilities in Wayne County, 71 of the 85 centers reported 1,323 cases of COVID-19.

Denise Fair, the city of Detroit's director of public health, said the virus is spreading rapidly among Detroit nursing homes and long-term care homes. They have visited 15 long-term care homes and adult foster care homes in Detroit. Testing those 15 households to date, they found an infection rate of 10%. Lower than the rate in nursing homes. There are still 22 installations to try and should be finished around May 15.

The next phase, Fair said, was to target senior housing facilities, with approximately 10,000 units throughout the city of Detroit.

She emphasized that the presence of new coronaviruses is widespread, and that the presence found is not mismanagement. He thanked people for doing their part in Detroit, wearing masks and washing their hands.

