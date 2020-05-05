Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, hand sanitizer is still considered contraband in Texas jails – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) list it as one of the most effective things in the battle against COVID-19, but the hand sanitizer is considered contraband in facilities that are They are often crowded, dirty and uncontrolled for infection: Texas jails and prisons.

The hand sanitizer is considered contraband due to its high alcohol content. In the past, alcohol was separated from the gel to make a kind of "illegal alcohol,quot; or to start fires. Since the coronavirus outbreak, the Texas prison system has started selling non-alcoholic disinfectants at the commissary, even though the CDC recommends using disinfectants with at least 60% alcohol by volume to kill the virus that causes COVID-19.

Despite correctional facilities having emerged as some of the largest sources of coronavirus outbreaks in the country, the hand sanitizer is still considered contraband in all federal and state prisons in more than a dozen states, a review found. CNN of the department's policies.

But during the pandemic, the CDC has recommended that correctional facilities "consider relaxing restrictions,quot; for the alcohol-based disinfectant "where safety concerns allow." A CDC spokesman said the extent to which the rules could be relaxed "will depend on the facility's level of security and other aspects of the operating environment."

Many states have followed the advice: At least 30 correctional departments are allowing inmates to use alcohol-based hand sanitizers, either by allowing prisoners to have their own bottles or by giving them a more controlled method. Most had banned the substance before the pandemic broke out.

But 17 state corrections departments, including six of the 10 with the largest inmate population, said they were upholding their bans for the time being, and many argued that the alcohol in the disinfectant made it a security risk. And inmates in federal jails across the country are also prohibited from using hand sanitizer, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a statement.

Many of the prison systems that ban the disinfectant, including Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia, said they are providing inmates with free soap and other toiletries and reminding them of the importance of frequent hand washing.

Disinfectant restrictions remain in place even when the virus has spread like wildfire through prisons across the country. Because inmates are huddled in crowded, often unhealthy housing units and access to medical treatment is limited, experts say correctional facilities are becoming deadly hot spots, experts say.

As of last week, more than 14,500 inmates across the country had tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 218 had died of the disease, according to a count by The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news website. Several thousand prison employees have also tested positive and more than a dozen have died, according to the count.

Many of the states that have relaxed their policies have opted for compromise solutions where inmates only have controlled access to alcohol-based disinfectants. Last month, Nevada Correction Officers provided some criminals with bottles of disinfectant on a trial basis, "but within a few hours, two criminals drank their hand sanitizer and became ill," said Department of Corrections spokesman Scott Kelley. . "The NDOC had to confiscate all the bottles."

Employees now carry one-gallon bottles of hand sanitizer, Kelley said, and "provide criminals with two or three streams, under supervision."

Doing disinfectant but forbidden to use it

As the disinfectant has left store shelves in the newly germophobic world beyond prison walls, some state leaders have turned to inmates to help them deal with possible shortages.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo touted his new "New York State Clean,quot; brand disinfectant bottled by prisoners, revealing piles of jugs behind a curtain at one of his daily press conferences in March. But after activists pointed out that inmates who made the gel were not allowed to use it, the state department of corrections said it would make the disinfectant available in common areas of the prison.

Some Texas inmates have also been working to repackage hand sanitizer, and Maryland inmates are helping to disinfect bottles, spokespeople said, even though both states prohibit prisoners from using the substance. Both states said they were providing soap to inmates.

David Fathi, director of the ACLU's National Prison Project, called the disinfectant bans an "extremely unfortunate,quot; example of prison leadership "looking at minor risks at the expense of paying attention to much more significant risks."

"If prisoners can use around gallons of hand sanitizer when they do, why can't they have a small little bottle in their cell for personal use?" I ask. "We should be doing everything in our power to slow the spread of the virus."

Soap may not be enough, experts say

Several of the correctional agencies that prohibit inmates from using disinfectants note that the CDC recommends washing hands with soap and water as the best way to kill the virus. Some of the states with the largest inmate population, such as Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania, say free soap and other toiletries they provide to inmates go far enough.

Still, inmates' experts and advocates said they were concerned that soap was not enough in all jails. Venters, the former chief medical officer for Rikers Island, noted that sinks at some correctional facilities often rupture or limit the amount of water they let out at once, making it difficult for inmates to wash their hands for the recommended 20 seconds. .

Venters warned that the outbreaks could have a big impact outside prison walls, potentially overwhelming smaller hospitals near remote prisons and putting correctional staff and their families at risk. "Decreasing the infection behind bars saves lives inside the prison and flattens the outer curve for the community," he said.

Constraints patchwork

Some inmates have turned to the courts for help to improve hygiene in their facilities. Two older Texas inmates sued their state prison department in March, asking for hand sanitizer, face masks, and more soap and paper towels, along with intensified social distancing practices. In the lawsuit, the inmates' attorneys called COVID-19 a "time bomb,quot; for the state prison system.

But while a federal district court judge ruled in his favor, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals last month temporarily blocked his order. The state government had argued that it was doing enough to address the threat of the disease in its jails.

For now, inmates face a patchwork of rules on the use of state-to-state hand sanitizers.

