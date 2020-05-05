Denver Sheriff's Deputy Suspended for Drunk Driving Incident

A Denver Sheriff's Department deputy who was arrested for drunk driving in September was sentenced to a 14-day suspension, according to the Denver Department of Public Safety.

Deputy Sheldon Marr, a 24-year veteran of the department, only had to serve six days of that suspension, however, on the condition that he remain sober, he continued to attend therapy classes and followed the department's rules, according to a copy of the Marr Disciplinary Letter obtained by Up News Info through an open records request.

Marr was stopped by the Colorado State Patrol on September 1 at Colorado 83 in Parker after a police officer noticed that Marr's vehicle was moving between lanes and that he had not used his turn signal.

Marr failed the sobriety tests on the road, and a breath test showed his blood alcohol level at .139, well above the legal limit. The deputy, who was off duty and had celebrated a family member's birthday in Colorado Springs, was incorrectly wearing a seat belt and had a pistol in the center console. He was charged with DUI, possession of a weapon under the influence, and traffic violations.

Marr pleaded guilty to the drunk driving misdemeanor in October and the other charges were dismissed, according to the April 7 discipline letter.

He apologized multiple times for his decision to drive while intoxicated, according to the letter, and told public safety officials in February that he had not consumed alcohol since the night of his arrest.

"I fully accept responsibility for my actions in this matter," he said, according to the letter. "I feel ashamed of myself, the department, and the people I vowed to serve and protect."