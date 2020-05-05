Denver Sheriff's Deputy Suspended for Drunk Driving Incident

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2
A Denver Sheriff's Department deputy who was arrested for drunk driving in September was sentenced to a 14-day suspension, according to the Denver Department of Public Safety.

Deputy Sheldon Marr, a 24-year veteran of the department, only had to serve six days of that suspension, however, on the condition that he remain sober, he continued to attend therapy classes and followed the department's rules, according to a copy of the Marr Disciplinary Letter obtained by Up News Info through an open records request.

Marr was stopped by the Colorado State Patrol on September 1 at Colorado 83 in Parker after a police officer noticed that Marr's vehicle was moving between lanes and that he had not used his turn signal.

