Denver Businesses Can Begin Reopening Saturday Following State Guidelines

Denver businesses can begin reopening Saturday under the state order "safer at home," Mayor Michael Hancock said Tuesday.

Retailers, offices and personal services, such as beauty salons, may open with restrictions on occupancy and social distancing after the Denver stay-at-home order expires on Friday, Hancock said.

Gatherings of more than 10 people will continue to be prohibited until May 26, he said. Restaurants and bars, cinemas, stadiums, gyms, playgrounds and recreation centers in the city should be closed.

All persons over the age of 3 must wear face masks in public places.

Meanwhile, Denver will continue to intensify coronavirus testing and contact tracing.

"We are in a good place right now to take the next step," Bob McDonald, the city's director of health, said Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus cases has increased, he said, but that is a consequence of Denver increasing its testing.

City officials have been preparing to lift the stay-at-home order in recent days, and it seems likely that Adams and Arapahoe counties will do the same.

Much of the rest of Colorado began the transition from "staying home,quot; under Governor Jared Polis "safer home,quot; order on April 27.

