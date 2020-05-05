Denver Asks People to Avoid Traditional Cinco de Mayo Celebration on Busy Federal Boulevard

Denver police have asked Cinco de Mayo revelers to comply with the order to stay at Denver's home and practice physical distancing on Tuesday.

And the Denver Police Department issued a special warning for the traditionally crowded Federal Boulevard celebrations, where people walk the strip, creating end-to-end traffic. If the Federal is too busy Tuesday, the department will divert traffic in other directions, according to a press release from the Denver Police Department.

Police emphasized that there are no organized Cinco de Mayo events around Civic Center Park this year due to Denver's COVID-19 public health orders banning large social gatherings, according to the press release.

"It is essential for each of us to do our part and follow the order to stay home, avoiding group celebrations and cruise activities, to protect the health and well-being of our friends, families and neighbors," said the chief of Denver Police Paul. Pazen said in the press release.