Denise Richards at the husband's dinner speech

The women of The real housewives the franchise is no stranger to crazy dinners: Teresa Giudice's iconic "prostitute whore"! table shake, Aviva Drescher throwing her prosthetic leg through a restaurant, the psychic e-cigarette smoker who knows when you're going to die. But there was something uniquely strange about the last episode of The real housewives of Beverly Hills, when Denise Richards' husband, Aaron Phypers started talking about how Heal an Achilles injury without surgery and how cancer really protects you.

It was weird. But Denise Richards has yet to watch the episode, admitting to We weekly that she is a little behind. And as for all the attention the episode is getting, Richards backs up everything her husband said. She said:

We do not regret anything. And I think that during dinner, you should also know your audience, and during dinner we realized: & # 39; OK, this is not the audience to say this, so let's end the conversation & # 39 ; … We are ourselves and that is what we want to be. We don't want to try to be something that we are not, and it is part of what it does. So I think it's okay to talk about it. As I said, you should also know your audience and that was not the audience at the table.

Fully listen to her at that point about not being something you are not. However, it might be easier to know which Phypers not do if I knew what the hell really make do.