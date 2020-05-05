Decreasing Admissions, Expert Says, Reduces Bay Area Hospital Budgets

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – To prepare for a projected increase in coronavirus patients, San Francisco Bay Area hospitals were ordered to suspend other medical procedures. But those patients never showed up and now hospitals are dealing with the financial consequences of having so many empty beds.

Glenn Melnick, a respected health economics expert at the University of Southern California, has published the numbers.

Among their findings, in an average month, California hospitals admit a quarter of a million patients. Since the start of the pandemic, Melnick discovered that there have been fewer than 8,000 admissions.

"The good news is that they did not come because of the shelter in place," Melnick said. "Social distancing slowed the spread fantastically,quot;

But with the dramatic drop in admissions, there is concern.

"We have created enormous financial strains and pressures on our health care system," he said.

Melnick said that from the shelter-in-place and necessary pause in elective surgeries, a drop of about 40% in hospital revenue is estimated. California hospitals have lost billions of dollars.

"Almost half of his income disappears overnight," said the health economist.

According to Stanford Health Care President and CEO David Entwistle, its hospitals and clinics saw a 30% drop in revenue. Now, Stanford's healthcare facilities are ready to go back to business. Some of the best surgeons are ready.

"Getting on the sidelines for a couple of months has really been a challenge," said Dr. Mary Hawn.

Hawn is the chair of the Stanford Department of Surgery. She told KPIX 5 that Stanford essentially offers all surgical services with the exception of cosmetic surgery.

“Spinal surgery, joint replacement surgery; we are doing gallbladder removals, hernia repairs, surgeries for less aggressive cancer, "said Hawn.

%MINIFYHTML3fafe29e04be8e8a98fc79d62cdff89712%

The President and CEO of the California Hospital Association, Carmela Coyle, told lawmakers in Sacramento that state hospitals have suffered losses of up to $ 14 billion by postponing elective surgeries and other procedures.

"We flushed California hospitals to make way," President and CEO of the California Hospital Association, Carmela Coyle, told a budget subcommittee, as most members of the State Assembly returned to the State Capitol for first time during the pandemic.

The decision to suspend some procedures was "the right thing," he said. "But as we begin to access the damage, the number is huge."

The request for help came as California hopes to exhaust its record budget reserves and cut programs to pay for its extraordinary response to the pandemic. Governor Gavin Newsom recently allowed hospitals to reschedule elective surgeries, and witnesses at the hearing said the situation could one day return to normal.

Associations representing doctors, hospitals and advocates said the facilities need help in the meantime. The executive director of the California Medical Association, Sarah Summer, also warned that "the doctor's workforce is facing an acute crisis."

She said medical practices have lost more than half of their income, and predicted that up to 15% of practices could close their doors, particularly those that are small or in remote areas.

Hospitals have suffered average losses of between 20% and 30%, Coyle told the health and human services subcommittee, with an even greater percentage loss for smaller, rural hospitals.

That equates to losses of up to $ 14 billion, he said.

The "bottom line is that hospitals are desperate for cash," he said.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.