Death toll from coronavirus will rise dramatically if states reopen too soon – BGR

The number of coronavirus deaths could rise by 233,000 if states reopen too soon, according to a statistical model from the University of Pennsylvania.

Some states maintain strict blocking measures until June, while others have already begun to reduce restrictions.

A recent report from the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy anticipates that the coronavirus pandemic may last another two years.

A new report based on data from the Penn Wharton Budget Model (PWBM) suggests that easing lockout requirements too soon could lead to an additional 233,000 coronavirus-related deaths. It's a jarring figure, to be sure, but it helps to underscore the importance of taking a measured and cautious approach when returning to normal everyday life. Even if current blockade measures remain in place, the PWBM suggests that coronavirus cases in the United States could reach 2.3 million in late June and cause 117,000 deaths. As it stands now, there have been 1.2 million coronavirus cases in the United States that have resulted in 71,000 deaths.

In the worst case scenario, in which all states would immediately set aside the stay-at-home guidelines and social distancing guidelines, the model predicts that coronavirus cases would reach 8 million and cause 350,000 deaths. Of course, the worst case scenario is not in the cards as many states are taking the pandemic extremely seriously and are not planning to loosen security measures for a few more weeks.

The reality is that it is difficult, if not impossible, to anticipate how this will unfold, as the reopening of the country will again be on a state-by-state basis. While some states are taking a conservative approach and will maintain all blocking measures and social distancing patterns in place until early June, others have already begun to reduce restrictions. In Arizona, for example, retail stores will be able to reopen their businesses in person beginning this Friday.

The central problem with loosening the restrictions too soon is that the coronavirus is more efficient at spreading widely relative to other influenza viruses. This, coupled with the fact that many people with the virus are asymptomatic, could easily result in a potentially more dangerous second wave of the pandemic. For this same reason, a recent report from the University of Minnesota Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy stated that the coronavirus pandemic could last up to two years.

While some coronavirus treatments, such as the drug remdesivir, appear promising, it doesn't seem like we can really eradicate the virus until a vaccine is developed. And while it's hard to predict anything these days, Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said that a coronavirus vaccine may be available starting in January 2021.

