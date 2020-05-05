Dave Greenfield of The Stranglers died of coronavirus at age 71

WENN / Avalon

Confirming the keyboardist's passing, bandmate Jean-Jacques Burnel sends his condolences to his wife as drummer Jet Black and vocalist Baz Warne express their sadness at the loss.

Up News Info –

The Stranglers keyboard player Dave Greenfield You have died after contracting coronavirus.

The 71-year-old man died on May 3 after contracting the killer virus after a long hospital stay undergoing treatment for various heart problems.

The sad news has been confirmed in a statement by a bandmate. Jean-Jacques Burnel, who writes: "On Sunday night, May 3, my great friend and 45-year-old colleague, the musical genius who was Dave Greenfield, passed away as one of the victims of the Great Pandemic of 2020."

"All members of the Stranglers family around the world regret and send our deepest condolences to Pam (Greenfield's wife)."

Drums Jet black He adds: "We just lost a dear friend and music genius, and so has the whole world. Dave was completely natural in music. Together, we toured the world non-stop and it was clear he was adored by millions. A great talent, great loss, we miss him so much. "

The current vocalist of the group, Baz Warne, has also offered a tribute, writing: "We lost a true innovator, a musical legend, and one of my dearest friends today. The word genius is used too easily today, but Dave Greenfield certainly was one."

%MINIFYHTML718da00c1324de40d0af12af873051c114%

"We were on the same side of the stage together for 20 years, laughing, joking, and sharing our lives the way only bandmates can. I will miss him forever. Our thoughts and hearts go out to his wife Pam, and the Millions of fans who worshiped at his altar will never be equaled. "

<br />

Greenfield joined The Stranglers in 1975 and wrote one of the group's greatest hits, "Golden Brown." The band was ready to organize a farewell tour this summer, but the plans were scrapped due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The veteran punk joins people like John Prine, Fred the godson, Adam Schlesinger, Joe Diffie, Matthew Seligman, Alan Merrill and Manu Dibango among famous musicians who have lost their lives to COVID-19.