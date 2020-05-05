Daniel Radcliffe Returns to Harry Potter, Read the Philosopher's Stone – Up News Info

Daniel Radcliffe is picking up his wand again and returning to the world that catapulted him to stardom by reading the first chapter of Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone as part of a Wizarding World closure initiative.

Radcliffe has joined a cast of storytellers, including Fantastic beasts star Eddie Redmayne, who will read a chapter from the first installment of J. K. Rowling's mega franchise. By doing so, they hope to help people "stay home and stay safe."

Rowling’s Wizarding World will publish the readings weekly. They will be posted as videos on the Wizarding World website, while the audio will be available to stream exclusively on Spotify. The first chapter of Radcliffe launched today to launch the series.

Stephen Fry, David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Claudia Kim, and Noma Dumezweni are also among the storytellers, and surprises and special appearances were promised across the entire magical Rowling universe. The narratives will be accompanied by illustrations from fans of the Hogwarts world.

Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone It was published in the United Kingdom in June 1997 and released in the United States a year later as Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone.