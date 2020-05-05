Daniel Radcliffe narrates the new Harry Potter audio reading

Daniel Radcliffe have a magic gift for Harry Potter amateurs.

On Tuesday, J.K. Rowling announced that it will release an audio recording of the first installment of Harry Potter series of books Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone in collaboration with her media company Wizarding World, and she recruited some star-studded Potterheads to help her.

A new chapter of the beloved book will be released weekly and read by a different celebrity. To begin, Radcliffe, who will read the first chapter of the series, "The Boy Who Lived,quot;.

the Harry Potter Star is not the only magical world alum to join the fun. Fantastic beasts star Eddie Redmayne He will also lend his voice to the project, as well as Noma Dumezweni, who appeared in the play Harry potter and the cursed boy. David Beckham, Dakota Fanning and original Harry Potter audiobook narrator Stephen Fry You will also read chapters.