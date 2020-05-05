Daniel Radcliffe narrates the new Harry Potter audio reading

Daniel Radcliffe have a magic gift for Harry Potter amateurs.
On Tuesday, J.K. Rowling announced that it will release an audio recording of the first installment of Harry Potter series of books Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone in collaboration with her media company Wizarding World, and she recruited some star-studded Potterheads to help her.
A new chapter of the beloved book will be released weekly and read by a different celebrity. To begin, Radcliffe, who will read the first chapter of the series, "The Boy Who Lived,quot;.
the Harry Potter Star is not the only magical world alum to join the fun. Fantastic beasts star Eddie Redmayne He will also lend his voice to the project, as well as Noma Dumezweni, who appeared in the play Harry potter and the cursed boy. David Beckham, Dakota Fanning and original Harry Potter audiobook narrator Stephen Fry You will also read chapters.
Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone Audio readings can be streamed through Spotify and Spotify Kids. Video recordings will be available for viewing through the Harry Potter at Home app, which Rowling recently released in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Starting today, amazing friends from the Wizarding World will take turns reading Harry Potter's number one book," read a tweet from the official Harry Potter Film Twitter account on Twitter. "And to start Chapter 1, we think you'll agree that we have the perfect narrator …"
Listening to Radcliffe's audio read is just one of many ways Harry Potter Fans can entertain themselves while practicing social distancing. Through the Rowling Harry Potter at Home platform, wannabe wizards and wizards are invited to cast "a banishing spell on boredom,quot; with articles, quizzes, puzzles, craft videos, and more.
Excited to share her new online wizard education center with fans, Rowling turned to Twitter and wrote, "Parents, teachers, and caregivers who work to keep children entertained and interested while we're locked up may need a bit of magic. so I'm thrilled to launch (Harry Potter at home). "
In a statement to Good morning americaThe famous author added: "The teachers, parents and caregivers who work to keep children's lives as normal and happy as possible while we are all locked up deserve a bit of magic. I hope these initiatives bring children, and even adults, , a happy distraction during his forced stay at home. "
