Daniel Radcliffe begins the online reading of & # 39; The Philosopher's Stone & # 39; for the Harry Potter initiative at home

Eddie Redmayne, Claudia Kim, Stephen Fry, David Beckham and Dakota Fanning, among others, join the star of & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; to help children read the first book.

Daniel Radcliffe She is the first of a large number of stars to organize online video readings as part of J.K. The Harry Potter initiative in Rowling's home.

The British actor, who played the boy wizard in all eight "Harry Potter" movies, revisited his most famous role by reading the first chapter of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" in a video posted on the Rowling & # 39 website ; s Wizarding World.

Radcliffe will be the first of 17 star-studded contributors to help children read the first "Harry Potter" book. These include Eddie Redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander in the "Fantastic beasts and where to find them"spin-off movies, your co-star Claudia kim, audiobook narrator Stephen Fry, David Beckham"Twilight"Actress Dakota Fanning and Noma Dumezweni, who played an earlier version of Harry's close friend, Hermione Granger, in the play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."

A tweet announcing the new video series reads: "Surprise! We have a gift for you … Starting today, amazing friends from the Wizarding World will take turns reading the Harry Potter book. And start with Chapter 1, We think you will agree that we have the perfect narrator … "

Rowling has lifted the copyright restrictions on her "Harry Potter" novels so that teachers and parents can use them as a reading tool to help them while schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In announcing the move, the author scoffed that the special grant is only "the first of several planned initiatives to help bring children to Harry Potter at home."

You can see Radcliffe reading the first chapter of the first "Harry Potter" book here: https://www.wizardingworld.com/chapters/reading-the-boy-who-lived.