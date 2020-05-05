Daniel Radcliffe and other celebrities read the Harry Potter book as part of Harry Potter at Rowling's house

Daniel Radcliffe, Dakota Fanning, David Beckham and other celebrities will participate in a read for Harry potter and the Philosopher's Stone, The first novel in the iconic JK Rowling series. The New York Post reported today that Radcliffe began the book with Chapter One, "The Boy Who Lived."

Fans of the series know that the first chapter of the book is when Potter randomly appears at the door of his uncle and aunt's house. Interestingly, Radcliffe, whose career began with the film franchise, has stated in the past that he would not make a Harry Potter movie again.

Radcliffe has suggested that the film, while it catapulted him into the stratosphere of the acting world and made it so that he would never have to return to work again, made it more challenging to find work in Hollywood as a consequence of the typecasting.

In case you don't know, typecasting is when an artist is forever associated with a particular role or character style, and often can't escape it. Other stars to complain about this include Alfonso Ribeiro de The prince of Bel Air.

Aside from this brief reading, Radcliffe has chosen to stay away from the Harry Potter Since then, but due to the unfortunate situation we all found ourselves in during the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, it seems that Daniel chose to make an exception.

17 chapters of JK Rowling's book will be released on Spotify and other streaming platforms. Last month Rowling said she was excited to announce the launch of Harry Potter at home.

Returning to the peak of the coronavirus, social media users recently thought that Daniel had become ill with COVID-19. The actor posted a picture of himself on Instagram and fans thought he was ill.

Later, the actor joked that he always looked like this. A fake BBC Twitter account was responsible for spreading the rumors. According to Entertainment Tonight, Radcliffe first addressed the rumors after her makeup artist told her that her niece believed she had the virus.



